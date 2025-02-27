AMD's 12-core Ryzen 9 9900X is the cheapest it's ever been, apart from yesterday, when it was four cents cheaper
I mean, really? Was there any need to bump up the price by four little pennies?
AMD Ryzen 9 9900X | 12 cores | 24 threads | 5.6 GHz boost | 64 MB L3 cache | AM5 socket | 120 W TDP | $499 $379.27 at Amazon (save $119.73)
Overpriced when it was launched last year, AMD's Ryzen 9 9900X is actually a stellar all-round processor thanks to its high clock speeds and mountain of L3 cache. There are better choices for gaming but it's no slouch in this aspect whatsoever.
9900X price check: Newegg $379.27
Sometimes you think you've stumbled across a fantastic deal, only to discover it was actually cheaper in the past. That was very much the case when I thought the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X processor was the lowest it's ever been. Except it wasn't. It was at its cheapest yesterday. Fortunately, you're only missing out on that bargain by a whole four cents.
So why should you consider this Ryzen chip over anything else? For PC gaming, you want the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, but that has an MSRP of $479, and good luck finding one at that price. High demand has decimated stocks, so if you do happen to stumble across one, it's unlikely to be for that kind of money.
The Ryzen 9 9900X is a multithreaded monster so it's ideal for content creation tasks, but so too is Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K. That also has 24 threads but it's far more potent in offline renders and video editing than the 9900X. However, it's not as good in gaming and it also costs $599 at Newegg.
This is the beauty of the Ryzen 9 9900X—it's a jack-of-all-trades processor but that doesn't mean it's particularly weak in any one area. In fact, it's strong all-round and the only things I didn't like about it when I reviewed it last year were the price and the poor performance when working in Eco mode.
If you don't need all those threads and just want something that's great for gaming, but isn't too pricey, then you're better off going with the Ryzen 7 9700X ($307 at Amazon). With a 60 W TDP, it's very easy to cool, too.
I have a bit of a soft-spot for AMD's 12-core Ryzen processors. They often get overlooked but that's actually a good thing, as it forces the price down over time, and right now, spending $379 at Amazon for a 24-thread, super speedy processor seems like a great deal to me.
And I'd be happy to pay that extra four cents, any time.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in 1981, with the love affair starting on a Sinclair ZX81 in kit form and a book on ZX Basic. He ended up becoming a physics and IT teacher, but by the late 1990s decided it was time to cut his teeth writing for a long defunct UK tech site. He went on to do the same at Madonion, helping to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its gaming and hardware section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com and over 100 long articles on anything and everything. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Reddit reports of 9800X3D CPUs dying in ASRock motherboards are racking up fast, but a new BIOS update seemingly only addresses boot problems
One eager beaver PC builder has decided it can't wait any longer and has spilt the beans on AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D mega chip, two weeks before all the reviews