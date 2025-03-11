A BIOS update could be all that's stopping you or someone else from jailbreaking your old AMD CPU
We are once again asking everyone to update their stuff.
Anyone owning an AMD CPU with Zen 1 - Zen 4 microarchitecture may want to double check their BIOS is up to date. According to Tom's Hardware, AMD CPUs with a BIOS patch earlier than 2014-12-17 have a vulnerability that allows anyone with local admin privileges to potentially upload new microcode to the units. This means altering the basic code which dictates how these CPUs run. This isn't something that's usually accessible or even visible outside of official AMD patches.
The exploit was discovered by a team of Google researchers who've been working alongside AMD, and it affects a tonne of chips released over the past eight years. This means if you're rocking something like the Ryzen 7 5700X3D from last year you could be vulnerable thanks to its Zen 3 architecture, whereas those with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D should be safe with that newer Zen 5.
Now that the exploit is all fixed with the recent patch, the team have detailed their discovery and hacking processes made possible thanks to EntrySign, the microcode signature validation vulnerability in these chips. This includes how to hack it yourself, so if you're interested in jailbreaking your CPU maybe hold off on those updates.
EntrySign is exploitable thanks to a lack of proper encryption cryptographics. For these CPUs AMD was using the AES-CMAC function which is a message authentication code rather than a proper cryptographic hash function. With CMAC, anyone with the encryption key can see the steps in the encryption calculations, allowing them to reverse engineer and predict the outcome.
In this instance, AMD were using a publicly accessible NIST example key, making things all the more easier for potential bad actors. Hash functions that are properly designed for this kind of security don't have such keys to be exploited in the first case.
For security, this is pretty bad news. Having access to changing microcodes allows people to mess with the internal CPU buffers, and could have huge implications for security on virtual machines. The requirement of host ring 0 access is one of the saving graces in this exploit.
Host ring 0 refers to the most privileged layer of security as it talks directly to physical hardware. Basically we are talking about local admin privileges. The second ray of light is that any changes don't persist through a reboot, so power cycling any affected computers then immediately updating the BIOS should have you set.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
The ability to remove changes on reboot also makes this a relatively safe project for anyone wanting to play with microcode on their CPU. It's not often we get such a close look at how processors actually run, so it's a good opportunity for the technology curious to get hands on.
The breakdown from Google gives you all the steps and tools you could need and Tavis Ormandy, one of Google's engineers on the project, proclaimed "jailbreak your AMD CPU" when sharing it on X, which isn't something you get the chance to do every day.
Best CPU for gaming: Top chips from Intel and AMD.
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards.
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits.
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game first.
Hope’s been writing about games for about a decade, starting out way back when on the Australian Nintendo fan site Vooks.net. Since then, she’s talked far too much about games and tech for publications such as Techlife, Byteside, IGN, and GameSpot. Of course there’s also here at PC Gamer, where she gets to indulge her inner hardware nerd with news and reviews. You can usually find Hope fawning over some art, tech, or likely a wonderful combination of them both and where relevant she’ll share them with you here. When she’s not writing about the amazing creations of others, she’s working on what she hopes will one day be her own. You can find her fictional chill out ambient far future sci-fi radio show/album/listening experience podcast right here. No, she’s not kidding.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The AMD x Sony collab gave us FSR4 and a version will appear in PlayStation next year, too, having 'already started to implement the new neural network on PS5 Pro'
This Amazon-bought fake AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is actually a 14-year-old Bulldozer chip with a cheap sticker on it