Asus has finally acknowledged it's changed the Q-Release Slim mechanism, bringing the whole saga to a satisfying conclusion

News
By published

You can all sleep well in your beds tonight.

The PCIe slot on an Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi motherboard, showing the Q-release latch for GPUs.
(Image credit: Future)

We can all go home folks. The saga of Asus' Q-Release Slim system has finally reached its conclusion, as the company has released a statement confirming design changes to reduce the risk of damaging graphics cards.

As reported by Videocardz, the Asus statement reads: "Yes, a change has been made to the Q-Release Slim system for new X870 motherboards. We have modified the PCIe slot for the Q-Release Slim system based on user feedback.

"A metal component has been removed to reduce the risk of damaging the video card. Additionally, stickers have been added to the system to inform users about the correct use of the system."

Time for a quick catchup for those of you not paying attention: Asus' Q-Release Slim system was accused of grinding GPU contact pins over multiple reinsertions, which would be a very bad thing indeed. The company then released a statement to Wccftech saying that its own testing showed "no damage to the motherboard or graphics card that would affect functionality and or performance."

Despite this, a revised socket design showed up in new product photos of an Asus ROG Apex X870E motherboard, and Asus China's customer support was spotted offering motherboard replacements for owners of motherboards equipped with PCIe Q-Release Slim slots.

A side by side comparison of two Asus Q-Release systems, with the original design on the top and the bottom showing the apparently new design.

(Image credit: Asus)

Oh, and Gigabyte released a video of its own PCIe slot being used many, many times without issue. Possibly innocently, although the timing was suspect to say the least.

Anyway, it seems Asus has officially bitten the bullet and changed the design, even if its own testing showed no issues. Plus, who doesn't love an extra sticker?

I'd imagine, given the coverage of this potential issue from many outlets, it would probably be a good idea to update the slot even if the issue wasn't repeatable in its testing facilities. Good PR, and all that, but it looks like we can finally put the issue to bed.

Sleep safe, PC Gamers. Asus' slot woes appear to be over, and we can all be thankful for that.

Best CPU for gamingBest gaming motherboardBest graphics cardBest SSD for gaming


Best CPU for gaming: Top chips from Intel and AMD.
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards.
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits.
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game first.

TOPICS
Andy Edser
Andy Edser
Hardware Writer

Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy's been jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about motherboards
The PCIe slot on an Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi motherboard, showing the Q-release latch for GPUs.

Rejoice! PCI Express 7.0 hits 'final draft' status enabling bandwidth that you probably won't notice on devices that won't appear for years
A photo of an ASRock Z890 Taichi Lite motherboard

ASRock Z890 Taichi Lite review
A man walking through the wilderness wearing a onesie

I laughed, I fell, I ragequit: Baby Steps is a hilarious walking simulator I can't wait to watch speedrunners try to defeat
See more latest
Most Popular
Ayaneo Retro Mini PC AM01S
This flip-screen mini PC looks like an original Apple '80s Macintosh and comes with all kinds of want
A man walking through the wilderness wearing a onesie
The hardest parts of open world walking simulator Baby Steps are 'harder than Getting Over It by quite some distance,' says Bennett Foddy
The titular Kaname Date, presumably about to have a very long day of sleuthing
No Sleep For Kaname Date will have us dreaming of AI: The Somnium Files' deranged detective again this July
Hornet from Hollow Knight: Silksong is seated, morose, on a bench.
Yet another Nintendo Direct passes without Silksong news, and if you're wondering how people are taking it, you must be new here
ASRock X870 Steel Legend WiFi motherboard
Crumbs: ASRock finds 'debris' in X870 motherboard accused of toasting AMD Ryzen CPU
Venom looks at his hand with sinister intent in Marvel Rivals.
Venom's gonna throw it back in Marvel Rivals and there's nothing any of us can do to stop him
The Scion of the Sealed God from Elden Ring&#039;s Convergence Mod, in its less intimidating first form.
Elden Ring mega-mod The Convergence redesigns legacy dungeons, improves tutorials and gives its new bosses their own theme music
Collection of products to illustrate potential Amazon Prime Day deals
I'm collecting the best Amazon Spring Prime Day PC gaming deals like a bargain-hunting treasure goblin
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Friday, March 28
A screenshot from SaGa Frontier 2, showing one of the protagonists wandering through a quaint fantasy village
One of Square Enix' most underrated PlayStation-era JRPGs just shadow dropped on Steam