It only took Razer some 15 years to finally do the right thing and make a gloriously ugly Minecraft creeper keyboard
Hate to say I love it?
"Creepin' it real", that's what Razer says of its new peripheral collection. Now that might sound silly, but every small child with any interest in gaming just collectively lost their tiny minds.
The new Razer x Minecraft collection is made up of the Razer BlackWidow V4 X Minecraft Edition gaming keyboard, Razer Kraken V4 X Minecraft Edition gaming headset, Razer Cobra Minecraft Edition gaming mouse, and Razer Gigantus V2 M Minecraft Edition mouse pad. Each and every one comes plastered in either grass block or Creeper green.
The keyboard is the stand out star among the lot. It really is something. I was thinking that Razer deserves some credit for the tiny block on a Razer plinth in the top left corner, which I had originally thought to be the Esc key but appears to replace the usual 'M5' macro key instead. However, it turns out that's not included with the keyboard as standard and you just get the standard macro key instead. Boo!
Another slightly odd choice is the inclusion of only Razer Green switches, which are clicky, rather than using the linear, and often more favourable for gaming, Razer Yellow switches. For all you parents out there, the Green clicky switches will likely be louder when your kid's thwacking them.
Razer knows its audience here: bewildered parents trying to buy their kid a birthday present. One of the first FAQ blocks on the page asks whether these Minecraft themed peripherals will work in Minecraft, to which Razer answers with a resounding "Yes".
Phew.
The headset is the cheaper version of the Kraken V4, which we liked for review. It comes with pretty standard, but by no means poor specs, in Razer's TriForce drivers, chunky cushions, retractable mic, and 20 Hz – 20 kHz frequency response.
The Minecraft mouse is the Cobra, which we've again only reviewed the more expensive Pro version. It's a lightweight wired design with some RGB lighting, which should appeal to any youth. God, I sound old. What happened?
But you should know, these Minecraft versions cost more than their black counterparts. $40 more in the case of the keyboard, but only $20 more for the mouse/headset.
So, here's the damage:
- Razer BlackWidow V4 X Minecraft Edition gaming keyboard: $170/£170
- Razer Kraken V4 X Minecraft Edition gaming headset: $100/£100
- Razer Cobra Minecraft Edition gaming mouse: $60/£60
- Razer Gigantus V2 M Minecraft Edition mouse pad: TBC
The good news is that there are two in-game unlocks included, an 'Ender Dragon Shawl' skin with the keyboard or headset, and a 'Overgrown arm' skin with the mouse and mouse pad.
Did I mention this kit will allow you to "truly live the block life"? And not a moment too soon—Minecraft first released around 15 years ago now.
I'm just jealous. I wish I had a creeper keyboard when I was a nerdy teen.
