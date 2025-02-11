If you failed to get an RTX 5090 and still want an upgrade, all signs suggest the RTX 5070 Ti will launch on February 20

With the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 launching in the last few weeks and selling out nearly instantly, you may have to turn to an RTX 5070 Ti if you want a fancy new graphics card in your rig anytime soon and MSI may have just confirmed that it's set to release on February 20.

Though the page has since been taken down, Wccftech spotted that the French MSI store had a countdown to the launch of the RTX 5070 Ti with the countdown ending on February 20. The actual countdown didn't specify the card but the URL is 'geforce-rtx-5070-ti-graphics-card'.

Clicking on that page now results in a 404 error, which is to be expected when a page goes live earlier than intended. However, the countdown's existence in the first place could suggest it will go live again before the launch of the RTX 5070 Ti to build up hype for its launch—that, or MSI assumed it could have such a countdown and was swiftly told otherwise.

This isn't the only recent news that points to a 5070 Ti launch on February 20. Back at the end of January, a Danish storefront named Proshop listed every single model of 5070 Ti it had planned to stock as launching on that same date.

One could point at this being an admin error but every single model had the same release date, whereas RTX 5070 models had an 'expected to launch in March' tag. Even now, a few weeks later, the listings on Proshop say the RTX 5070 Ti will launch on February 20.

The RTX 5070 Ti is Nvidia's upcoming mid-range graphics card, coming with 8,960 CUDA cores, 16 GB of GDDR7 memory, and a price of $749. So far, our very own Dave has quite liked the performance of the 50-line GPUs, praising Nvidia's new Multi Frame Generation technology, looks, and decent performance bumps. Both the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 have gorgeous Founders Edition cards, though the RTX 5070 Ti will not have an FE edition.

(Image credit: Future)

The RTX 5090 immediately got nominated as the best graphics card in our estimation, and the previous RTX 4070 Ti Super is currently our favourite choice for the $600-$800 range. If you have been really looking to get an RTX 5090, the RTX 5070 Ti won't quite cut it but, if you just want to upgrade your rig and also get your hands on some of that Multi Frame Gen magic, you may be able to do so as early as next week.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One of the more noticeable upgrades coming with the new 50 series line is support for Multi Frame Generation, which can generate up to three extra frames for every one normally generated frame, increasing FPS with the wonder of AI. Though you won't get the raw raster performance of the more expensive cards, that frame generation technology should still see a sizable bump and we reckon the RTX 5070 Ti should have good headroom for overclocking.

If the RTX 5070 Ti also sells out quickly, you may be waiting a while for a restock, if recent UK shipping figures are any indication.