Woah, an RTX 4070 Super deal that actually drops this fresh 40-series GPU well under MSRP

I spend a little time every week looking for the best deals on graphics cards to drop into our cheap graphics card deals page. One trend I've come to notice during my weekly deals sesh is how infrequently the RTX 4070 is on offer. That card is just too popular to budge in price, it seems. And yet, today, I've found a darn good deal on one. Even better, it's a Super variant.

This is a strange day, as not only is this Galax GeForce RTX 4070 Super OC 2X on offer for $560—little more than the price of some standard, non-Super RTX 4070 cards—it's on offer at Amazon, no less. Amazon is really not the place to find excellent GPU deals most of the time, but today, I'm impressed.

That's a saving of, apparently, $140. There's no way this card is $700 usually, though. Even though the discount appears more generous than it probably is, it's still a damn good price for an RTX 4070 Super—a card that carries a $599 MSRP.

The RTX 4070 Super is more closely related to the RTX 4070 Ti than the standard 4070. It comes with 7,168 CUDA cores, 21% more than the standard model, and the TDP is only marginally higher at 220 W to 200 W.

That's pretty impressive, as our Dave notes in his RTX 4070 Super FE review: "where the original was an RTX 3080 with benefits, this is more akin to an RTX 3080 Ti replacement, and in real terms actually outperforms it quite considerably and all while only using almost half the power."

The RTX 4070 Super offers up 12 GB of GDDR6X memory, which is more than enough to sleep easy at night without worrying about the 'out of VRAM' gremlin stealing your frames. Just me?

While I haven't used this exact model from Galax before, I'm not too worried about a twin-fan cooler on this GPU considering its TDP. It's a known brand and it's coming via Amazon, so there should be some support should anything go awry. Though let's hope not, eh?

All together, we're looking at an absolutely stellar GPU deal on a rarely discounted model.