Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5080: reviewed today, released tomorrow—here's every RTX 5080 listing I've found so far

Here are all the retailer listings for the RTX 5080 that I could find, which might just be most of 'em.

The RTX 50-series is now so close it's practically knocking on the door, with the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 being available to purchase around the world tomorrow, January 30, 2025.

We've already seen dazzling performance from its bigger sibling, but we've now also tried out the lesser-but-still-mighty RTX 5080 to see what it's capable of. It turns out—and you can read more in our RTX 5080 review—it's capable of quite a lot when all the new frame gen bells and whistles are enabled. It's not the biggest uplift over the RTX 4080 Super without this DLSS magic, but it also doesn't cost $2,000 like the RTX 5090.

The RTX 5080 FE has an MSRP half this much at 'just' $1,000, but we expect third-party versions to cost a bit more than this. Retailers are already preparing the shelves with spaces for tons of these third-party 'AIB' (add-in board) cards from MSI, Gigabyte, Asus, and more. And if you're looking for the stunning Founders Edition, look no further than Best Buy (US) and Nvidia itself (UK).

Below, I've compiled all the RTX 5080 options and where you can buy them.

Founders Edition RTX 5080

Founders Edition (FE) cards are Nvidia's own reference design ones, and the 50-series ones look stunning. So, we have no doubt that many of you will be looking to get your hands on an RTX 5080 FE.

Not only does it look stunning but it's also bound to be great value, as it'll be coming in at MSRP where most AIB cards will retail for above this. The design keeps things more than cool enough for gaming, too, as our Dave discovered in his testing which saw average temps keep under 70 °C.

The FE card will, for all these reasons, almost certainly be the most in-demand RTX 5080 upon launch, so fingers on buzzers.

Scan has sold FE cards in the UK previously, but this time around the retailer explains: "Scan work as a fulfilment partner for NVIDIA on the FE cards. These must be bought using the links on the NVIDIA website when stock is available."

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Founders EditionUS: UK:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition
US: Best Buy $999.99
UK: Nvidia £979

MSI

MSI has a very expansive GPU design portfolio, and these ranges are back in force for the RTX 5080. Plenty of retailer sites are setting up virtual shelving space for MSI RTX 5080 stock, now (including for my fave, the Suprim). There are a couple of white-bodied options in there, too, for those of you with an all-white build or looking to add a strong accent to your build.

MSI GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming Trio OC

MSI GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming Trio OC

US: Newegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBA
UK: Scan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA | Ebuyer £TBA | CCL £TBA | Currys £TBA

MSI GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming Trio OC White

MSI GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming Trio OC White

US: Newegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBA
UK: Scan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA | Ebuyer £TBA | CCL £TBA | Currys £TBA

MSI GeForce RTX 5080 Inspire 3X OC

MSI GeForce RTX 5080 Inspire 3X OC

US: Newegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBA
UK: -

MSI GeForce RTX 5080 Suprim SOC

MSI GeForce RTX 5080 Suprim SOC

US: Newegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBA
UK: Scan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA | Ebuyer £TBA | Currys £TBA

MSI GeForce RTX 5080 Suprim Liquid SOC

MSI GeForce RTX 5080 Suprim Liquid SOC

US: Newegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBA
UK: Scan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA | Ebuyer £TBA | CCL £TBA | Currys £TBA

MSI Vanguard GeForce RTX 5080

MSI Vanguard GeForce RTX 5080

US: Newegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBA
UK: -

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5080 3X OC

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5080 3X OC

US: Newegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBA
UK: Scan £TBA | CCL £TBA

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5080 3X OC White

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5080 3X OC White

US: Newegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBA
UK: Scan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA

MSI Shadow GeForce RTX 5080 3x OC

MSI Shadow GeForce RTX 5080 3x OC

US: Newegg $TBA
UK: -

MSI Vanguard GeForce RTX 5080 Launch Edition

MSI Vanguard GeForce RTX 5080 Launch Edition

US: Newegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBA
UK: Scan £TBA

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5080 3X OC Plus

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5080 3X OC Plus

US: Newegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBA
UK: Scan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA | Ebuyer £TBA | CCL £TBA

Gigabyte

Gigabyte's one of the best-known brands and its AIB GPUs are some of the most-bought. From mainstream value offerings such as its 'Windforce' cards through to stunners like the Aero OC, it has something to offer for most gamers. Plenty of Gigabyte RTX 5080 cards are now lining the proverbial shelves now, too, although still no definite prices.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Aero OC

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Aero OC

US: Newegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBA
UK: Scan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA | Ebuyer £TBA | CCL £TBA | Currys £TBA

Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 5080 Master

Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 5080 Master

US: Newegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBA
UK: Scan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA | CCL £TBA | Currys £TBA

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Master Ice

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Master Ice

US: Newegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBA |
UK: Scan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA | CCL £TBA | Currys £TBA

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming OC

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming OC

US: Newegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBA
UK: Scan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA | Ebuyer £TBA | CCL £TBA | Currys £TBA

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Windforce

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Windforce

US: -
UK: Overclockers £TBA | CCL £TBA | Currys

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce WB

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce WB

US: Newegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBA
UK: Overclockers £TBA | CCL £TBA | Currys £TBA

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Windforce OC

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Windforce OC

US: Newegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBA
UK: Scan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA | Ebuyer £TBA | CCL £TBA

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce

US: Newegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBA
UK: Scan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA | Ebuyer £TBA | CCL £TBA | Currys

Asus

Asus' most popular GPU line-ups are back for the RTX 50-series, and for the RTX 5080 in particular. We've got the much-adored and industrial-looking TUF line-up, as well as Astral and Prime. And there are plenty of stock-overclocked versions, plus some liquid-cooled ('LC') ones, so plenty to go around.

Asus GeForce RTX 5080 Prime

Asus GeForce RTX 5080 Prime

US: Newegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBA
UK: Overclockers £TBA | Ebuyer £TBA | Currys £TBA

Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080

Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080

US: Newegg $TBA
UK: Overclockers £TBA | Ebuyer £TBA | Currys £TBA

Asus GeForce RTX 5080 Prime OC

Asus GeForce RTX 5080 Prime OC

US: Newegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBA
UK: Scan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA | Ebuyer £TBA | CCL £TBA | Currys £TBA

Asus GeForce RTX 5080 TUF Gaming

Asus GeForce RTX 5080 TUF Gaming

US: -
UK: Overclockers £TBA | Ebuyer £TBA | Currys £TBA

Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 OC

Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 OC

US: B&H Photo $TBA
UK: Scan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA | Ebuyer £TBA | Currys £TBA

Asus GeForce RTX 5080 TUF Gaming OC

Asus GeForce RTX 5080 TUF Gaming OC

US: Newegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBA
UK: Scan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA | Ebuyer £TBA | CCL £TBA | Currys £TBA

Zotac, Palit, and others

Although retailers seem to be making the most initial room for MSI, Asus, and Gigabyte's popular GPU line-ups, there are plenty of other third-party RTX 5080 designs to look out for. It's definitely worth keeping an eye out for Palit's, PNY's, Zotac's takes on the RTX 5080. Most listings for these are outside of the US, but we're sure that'll change before too long.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 US retailersUK retailers
PNY GeForce RTX 5080 ARGB RGB OCNewegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBAScan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA | Ebuyer £TBA
PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OCNewegg $TBA | B&H Photo $TBAScan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA | Ebuyer £TBA
Zotac Amp Extreme Infinity GeForce RTX 5080Newegg $TBAOverclockers £TBA
Zotac GeForce RTX 5080 SolidNewegg $TBAScan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA | CCL £TBA
Zotac GeForce RTX 5080 Solid OCNewegg $TBAScan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA
Palit GeForce RTX 5080 Gamerock-Scan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA | CCL £TBA | Currys £TBA
Palit GeForce RTX 5080 Gamerock OC-Scan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA | CCL £TBA | Currys £TBA
Gainward GeForce RTX 5080 Phantom-Overclockers £TBA
Gainward GeForce RTX 5080 Phantom GS-Overclockers £TBA
Palit GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming Pro-Scan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA
Palit GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming Pro OC-Scan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA
Inno3D GeForce RTX 5080 X3-Overclockers £TBA | CCL £TBA
Inno3D GeForce RTX 5080 X3 OC-Scan £TBA | Overclockers £TBA | CCL £TBA
