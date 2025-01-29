Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5080: reviewed today, released tomorrow—here's every RTX 5080 listing I've found so far

The RTX 50-series is now so close it's practically knocking on the door, with the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 being available to purchase around the world tomorrow, January 30, 2025.

We've already seen dazzling performance from its bigger sibling, but we've now also tried out the lesser-but-still-mighty RTX 5080 to see what it's capable of. It turns out—and you can read more in our RTX 5080 review—it's capable of quite a lot when all the new frame gen bells and whistles are enabled. It's not the biggest uplift over the RTX 4080 Super without this DLSS magic, but it also doesn't cost $2,000 like the RTX 5090.

The RTX 5080 FE has an MSRP half this much at 'just' $1,000, but we expect third-party versions to cost a bit more than this. Retailers are already preparing the shelves with spaces for tons of these third-party 'AIB' (add-in board) cards from MSI, Gigabyte, Asus, and more. And if you're looking for the stunning Founders Edition, look no further than Best Buy (US) and Nvidia itself (UK).

Below, I've compiled all the RTX 5080 options and where you can buy them.

Founders Edition RTX 5080

Founders Edition (FE) cards are Nvidia's own reference design ones, and the 50-series ones look stunning. So, we have no doubt that many of you will be looking to get your hands on an RTX 5080 FE.

Not only does it look stunning but it's also bound to be great value, as it'll be coming in at MSRP where most AIB cards will retail for above this. The design keeps things more than cool enough for gaming, too, as our Dave discovered in his testing which saw average temps keep under 70 °C.

The FE card will, for all these reasons, almost certainly be the most in-demand RTX 5080 upon launch, so fingers on buzzers.

In the US, you can pick up an RTX 5080 FE from Best Buy for $1,000 .

. In the UK, you can pick one up straight from Nvidia starting from £979.

Scan has sold FE cards in the UK previously, but this time around the retailer explains: "Scan work as a fulfilment partner for NVIDIA on the FE cards. These must be bought using the links on the NVIDIA website when stock is available."

MSI

MSI has a very expansive GPU design portfolio, and these ranges are back in force for the RTX 5080. Plenty of retailer sites are setting up virtual shelving space for MSI RTX 5080 stock, now (including for my fave, the Suprim). There are a couple of white-bodied options in there, too, for those of you with an all-white build or looking to add a strong accent to your build.

Gigabyte

Gigabyte's one of the best-known brands and its AIB GPUs are some of the most-bought. From mainstream value offerings such as its 'Windforce' cards through to stunners like the Aero OC, it has something to offer for most gamers. Plenty of Gigabyte RTX 5080 cards are now lining the proverbial shelves now, too, although still no definite prices.

Asus

Asus' most popular GPU line-ups are back for the RTX 50-series, and for the RTX 5080 in particular. We've got the much-adored and industrial-looking TUF line-up, as well as Astral and Prime. And there are plenty of stock-overclocked versions, plus some liquid-cooled ('LC') ones, so plenty to go around.

Zotac, Palit, and others

Although retailers seem to be making the most initial room for MSI, Asus, and Gigabyte's popular GPU line-ups, there are plenty of other third-party RTX 5080 designs to look out for. It's definitely worth keeping an eye out for Palit's, PNY's, Zotac's takes on the RTX 5080. Most listings for these are outside of the US, but we're sure that'll change before too long.