The Top 5 Cyber Monday graphics card deals still available and worth a home in your gaming PC

Despite this year's Black Friday sales event not having any really outstanding GPU deals, it doesn't seem to have put PC gamers off, as some retailers are completely out of stock of certain models. The Cyber Monday graphics card deals are mostly the same, with a few deals rising in price, a couple dropping, and some disappearing altogether.

Out of all the remaining GPU deals still around, I've selected five that I believe are still good value (even if the price has gone up slightly) and are worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

The top five Cyber Monday deals

Radeon RX 6650 XT

Sapphire RX 6650 XT | 8 GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,635 MHz boost | $299.99 $229.99 at Best Buy (save $70)

With the RX 6600 XT stock starting to dwindle, the faster RX 6650 XT is taking its place as one of the best budget GPUs around. It's an 8 GB GPU with the same core specs as the RX 6600 XT but has a slightly higher clock speed boost. We like the newer RX 7600 more, but it also costs a little more. RX 6650 XT price check: Amazon $230.62

AMD's RDNA 2 have been the best back-for-your-buck GPUs for a long time and even in the face of stiff competition from their replacements, if you want a great graphics card at a great price then only a Radeon RX 6000-series model will suffice.

Unfortunately, because of their top value, they've been snapped up over the past 12 months and there are relatively few of them left. The Radeon RX 6650 XT is a budget GPU (i.e. think 1080p gaming with medium to low settings in the latest games) but that doesn't mean it's slow.

It's amazing to think that this cost $400 when it launched over two years ago but while time has whittled away at the price tag, it hasn't diminished its gaming chops too much.

If you've been using an old 6 GB graphics card for a while, pop an RX 6650 XT in your rig to give an early Christmas present.

GeForce RTX 4060

Gigabyte RTX 4060 | 8 GB GDDR6 | 3,072 shaders | 2,565 MHz boost | $319.99 $284.97 at Amazon (save $35.02)

If you must have Ada Lovelace, Nvidia's latest gaming architecture, the cheapest way in is this RTX 4060. Faster than the RTX 3060 but the price suggests it should have been better. You do get the full DLSS 3.5 suite, though, and it's pretty decent at encoding video for streaming. RTX 4060 price check: Newegg $289.99 | Walmart $299 | Best Buy $294.99

Since its first appearance in May 2023, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 has resolutely stayed the same price and discounts have been few and far better (even this deal is technically only 5% under the launch MSRP).

There are two reasons as to why it's worth considering right now. Firstly, even though the next generation of Nvidia GPUs is just around the corner, it'll be many more months before Mr Huang announces any budget-level RTX 50-series cards and there's a good chance that they won't be under $300 in price.

Secondly, with an RTX 4060, you're getting the full DLSS 3.5 technology suite. Forget about Ray Reconstruction, as you're not going to be using full ray tracing with this GPU, and instead focus on DLSS upscaling and frame generation.

In games that support them, they're excellent tools for enhancing performance, even at 1080p. Frame generation isn't perfect yet but some games implement it so well that it's hard to tell when it's actually on.

Radeon RX 7800 XT

XFX RX 7800 XT | 16 GB GDDR6 | 3,840 shaders | 2,430 MHz boost | $489.99 $449.99 at Amazon (save $40)

At this price point, the best card used to be the RX 6800 XT but these days we have deals like this one, where the 7800 XT has the same price tag. It's only a little bit faster than the card it's replaced, but you're still getting a lotta GPU for the money. RX 7800 XT price check: | Best Buy $469.99 | Walmart $449.99

While the Radeon RX 7800 XT was only marginally faster than the RX 6000-series card it replaced, it's still an excellent mid-range GPU and cheaper than any of Nvidia's RTX 4070 models.

You probably already know the score: AMD RDNA 3 GPUs are slower than Nvidia Ada Lovelace ones when it comes to handling heavy ray tracing, and FSR 3.1 isn't quite on the same level of visual fidelity as DLSS.

But when those aspects don't matter in a game, the RX 7800 XT is very capable in 1440p gaming. I use one regularly in my test rigs when checking out how well a game performs (see how well it copes in Stalker 2 here), so I know exactly how good it is.

It's often just as good as an RTX 4070 and it costs $50 less. What more reason do you need to buy one?

Radeon RX 7900 XT

XFX RX 7900 XT | 20 GB GDDR6 | 5,376 shaders | 2,535 MHz boost | $749.99 $659.99 at Best Buy (save $90)

Seeing a bunch of RX 7900 XTs selling for well less than the original MSRP is a welcome sight, and while they might get overshadowed by some of Nvidia's greatest, they deliver a huge amount of performance. What we like about the XFX in particular is that it should run quieter than your average RX 7900 XT. We could do with a little less noise from our PC. RX 7900 XT price check: Amazon $729.99| Walmart $852.99

I was hoping to include the mighty Radeon RX 7900 XTX in this list of deals but it's been so popular that the few deals remaining are all a bit too expensive now. So instead, how about the next best thing: the Radeon RX 7900 XT?

Hugely over-priced at launch, the 7900 XT is a ridiculous amount of GPU for $660—it's a genuinely 4K-capable graphics card, boasting 5,376 RDNA 3 shader, 80 MB of last-level cache, and 20 GB of fast VRAM.

Yes, the ray tracing and FSR caveats apply here too, but they're really not as big an issue as one might believe. Slap one of these in your gaming PC and you'll be more than happy with your purchase.

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super

MSI RTX 4070 Ti Super | 16 GB GDDR6X | 8,448 shaders | 2,655 MHz boost | $839.99 $739.99 at Amazon (save $100)

The RTX 4070 Ti Super gets ignored for cheaper or more powerful options, but you're looking at near RTX 4080 levels of frame rates for way less money. This MSI model has a big ol' heatsink, so while cooling will never be an issue, you might want to check you have space for it in your gaming PC. RTX 4070 Ti Super price check: Newegg $739.99 | Walmart $759.99 | Best Buy $799.99

As much as we would have all liked to have seen an RTX 4090 at half price in the Black Friday sales, that was never on the cards and even the hugely capable RTX 4080 Super has barely seen any discounts.

So if you are looking for a high-end GPU with a fair chunk sliced off its price tag, then the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is the one to pick. Considerably more powerful than an RTX 4070, it'll even give an RTX 4080 a run for its money in some games.

Compared to the RX 7900 XT above, the 4070 Ti Super performs either the same or faster. When you enable full ray tracing, it's noticeably quicker and, of course, you've got DLSS to save the day too.

