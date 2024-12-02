That $740 RTX 4070 Ti Super Black Friday deal, the one which lasted all of one day, is now back on thanks to the Cyber Monday GPU deals

MSI RTX 4070 Ti Super | 16 GB GDDR6X | 8,448 shaders | 2,655 MHz boost | $839.99 $739.99 at Amazon (save $100)

The RTX 4070 Ti Super gets ignored for cheaper or more powerful options, but you're looking at near RTX 4080 levels of frame rates for way less money. This MSI model has a big ol' heatsink, so while cooling will never be an issue, you might want to check you have space for it in your gaming PC. RTX 4070 Ti Super price check: Newegg $739.99 | Walmart $759.99 | Best Buy $799.99

Josh might have felt a little jealous of the RTX 4070 Ti Super could be picked up for $740 in the Black Friday sales, but it sold out very quickly and prices for other models were all a good $40 more expensive. Well, look who's back again, thanks to the Cyber Monday graphics card deals. Yup, another RTX 4070 Ti Super deal for $740 at Amazon.

This particular GPU ranks third, in terms of performance, in Nvidia's current graphics card lineup, after the RTX 4080 Super and the ludicrously priced (and now rather rare) RTX 4090.

With 8,448 CUDA cores (or shaders, as we like to informally call them) stuffed inside the GPU, it's exactly halfway between an RTX 4070 Super (7,167) and an RTX 4080 (9,728). However, thanks to having a 256-bit memory bus with 21 Gbps GDDR6X and a boost clock of 2,610 MHz, it performs much closer to the RTX 4080 than the RTX 4070 Super.

So much so that in some games, there's barely any difference as we saw when we first reviewed the RTX 4070 Ti Super (even accounting for the bug in its BIOS). The more ray tracing a game uses, the bigger the RTX 4080's lead over the RTX 4070 Ti Super will be, but with standard graphics rendering, the Ti Supe will seriously fly (cape-based pun intended).

And as with all RTX 40-series GPUs, you get access to the full suite of Nvidia's AI-powered DLSS technologies: upscaling, Frame Generation, and fancy ray tracing denoiser. The last one is about cleaning up images and doesn't usually boost performance (at least only by a negligible amount if any), but the first two are all about making the frame rate jump in number.

Whether you should buy one now when Nvidia's expected to announce the RTX 50-series at the CES event in January is another matter, though. The RTX 4070 Ti Super is an expensive GPU, even at this discounted $740 price, and it's possible that there will be a similarly priced Blackwell GPU that's way more powerful.

However, I suspect that we won't see such models appearing until much later in 2025, so if you're looking to give your gaming PC a much-needed upgrade right now, then now's a good a time as any.