Nvidia's new RTX 5070 will deliver 'RTX 4090 performance at $549' when it launches in February

During today's Nvidia CES 2025 keynote, Jen-Hsun Huang announced the new RTX Blackwell GeForce GPUs, with the RTX 5070 propping up the new range, offering "RTX 4090 performance at $549."

That's a pretty spectacular statement, with a previous gen GPU many tiers above the RTX xx70 level being superseded by a card costing a third less. The RTX 4090 was a $1,599 GPU at best, and generally costed far more throughout its lifetime, but is now being matched by a $549 card.

But, it is worth pointing out that's likely down to the new DLSS 4 magic that Nvidia is baking into its new RTX 50-series chips. With the new Multi Frame Generation feature of the RTX Blackwell family you are going to be able to compute one frame and then have up to three further frames generated by Nvidia's AI chops.

That's likely how Nvidia gets to its claims of RTX 4090 performance; it's going to be more about the experience you get in one of the 75 apps and games that will support DLSS 4 at launch than the sort of all-round RTX 4090 performance you will get as standard through the silicon alone.

Still, that's an impressive offering, and speaks to the power of the new 'transformer' model that Nvidia has switched its entire DLSS stack over to.

The full stack features four separate cards, with the $1,999 RTX 5090 topping it off, the RTX 5080 appearing at the same $999 as the RTX 4080 Super, and then the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 rounding it off for $749 and $549 respectively.

(Image credit: Future)

Which means all those rumours of massive price increases for the RTX 50-series were rather overblown. Unsurprisingly. Okay, the RTX 5090 is considerably more expensive than the RTX 4090 was—and is reportedly going to offer twice the performance of the top Ada card—but that last-gen card was the best-value graphics card of the entire Ada stack. It's no surprise that its successor its a $2,000 GPU now.

The fact the RTX 5080 is sticking to the same $999 price point is pretty powerful stuff... depending on the GPU inside of it. Nvidia is claiming the card is twice as powerful as the RTX 4080, but again that's when using DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation.

But they're all coming soon. The RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 will be launching on January 30, with the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 will be following in February.