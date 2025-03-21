Microsoft announces DirectX Raytracing 1.2 claiming 'game changing' performance benefits but it looks like the important stuff is already in Nvidia's RTX GPUs, even the old ones

News
By published

Is Microsoft tracing Nvidia's already-trodden path...?

Screenshots from Half-Life 2 RTX, showing the various new effects delivered by full ray tracing and enhanced assets.
(Image credit: Valve, Orbifold Studios)

Microsoft has announced DirectX Raytracing 1.2 at the GDC conference with claims of "game changing" performance benefits. But the newly revised API looks an awful lot like it has incorporated some key Nvidia technologies rather than introducing new features and so may not be the ray-tracing performance panacea we've all been waiting for.

Microsoft is claiming performance speed ups of 2x and more for DirectX Raytracing 1.2. Specifically, Microsoft says the introduction of support for opacity micromaps (OMM), "significantly optimize alpha-tested geometry, delivering up to 2.3x performance improvement in path-traced games. By efficiently managing opacity data, OMM reduces shader invocations and greatly enhances rendering efficiency without compromising visual quality."

The other key performance-enhancing feature is shader execution reordering (SER). Microsoft says it, "offers a major leap forward in rendering performance — up to 2x faster in some scenarios — by intelligently grouping shader execution to enhance GPU efficiency, reduce divergence, and boost frame rates, making ray-traced titles smoother and more immersive than ever. This feature paves the way for more path-traced games in the future."

Our understanding is that Nvidia RTX GPUs, at least back to the RTX 30-series, already support both of those features in hardware. SER support appears to have been added with the RTX 30-series, while OMM was there from the very beginning with RTX 20-series GPUs.

In other words, the claimed performance benefits Microsoft is talking about are already present in most Nvidia RTX GPUs. That is likely why Microsoft says, "Nvidia has committed driver support across GeForce RTX GPUs," but that it is, "actively working with other hardware vendors, including AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm, to ensure widespread adoption." In other words, RTX GPUs are already good to go.

Intel has indicated it already supports SER and will add OMM to future hardware, but there's no word from AMD. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Notably, a slide posted by Microsoft includes a quote from Intel saying that the company is , "looking forward to supporting SER when it is available in a future Agility SKD release, with OMM support coming in future hardware." AMD is name-checked by Microsoft, but there's no direct indication of its plans for OMM or SER.

What's more, it's important to understand the actual implications of these kinds of performance claims. The increases in performance of opacity micromaps or shader execution reordering (SER) likely would not boost overall path-tracing performance by the claimed amount, let alone actual frame rates.

Instead, those performance gains will accelerate the speed of that particular part of the rendering pipeline by the claimed amount. The rest of the time required to render a frame would be unaffected, including other elements of the path tracing pipeline.

All told what appears to be happening is more Microsoft adopting what Nvidia has already successfully implemented in its hardware. Now, that actually makes some sense. After all, it has been Nvidia pushing ray-tracing from the beginning and its RTX GPUs still have a clear performance advantage in ray-tracing and particularly in path-tracing.

The only slight snag is that a DirectX API built around Nvidia hardware, or at least following its lead, inevitably favours Nvidia GPUs when it comes to performance. And that's not necessarily great for market competition. Put another way, if DirectX tends to mirror Nvidia hardware specs, the likes of AMD or indeed Intel will always be one step behind.

Still, if ray-tracing is going to be a thing—and at this point it looks like a done deal—baking performance-enhancing hardware requirements into DirectX has got to be a good idea. AMD has certainly upped its game with the Radeon RX 9000-series of GPUs. But it would be no bad thing if Microsoft required further hardware features for AMD's next-gen GPUs.

Best CPU for gamingBest gaming motherboardBest graphics cardBest SSD for gaming


Best CPU for gaming: Top chips from Intel and AMD.
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards.
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits.
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game first.

TOPICS
Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A photograph of the opening slide of a Microsoft lecture on Cooperative Vectors at GDC 2025
AMD, Intel, Microsoft, and Nvidia are all excited about cooperative vectors and what they mean for the future of 3D graphics, but it's going to be a good while before we really see their impact
Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card on different backgrounds
AI will be crammed in more of the graphics pipeline as Nvidia and Microsoft are bringing AI shading to a DirectX preview next month
A screenshot taken from the 2025 Nvidia tech demo Zorah
Nvidia RTX 50-series and dev kit show that rasterization is old news and we're now firmly in the era of AI rendering
A photo of Nvidia&#039;s Zorah graphics demo running a large gaming monitor
Nvidia's expanded Zorah demo tells us how AI is the future of graphics: 'There's no rasterization going on at all. This is all ray traced and the amazing part is that it's actually faster than rasterizing'
Doomslayer pointing a gun at demons while giants fight in the background
Ray tracing is quickly becoming inescapable and I think it's time we bit the bullet and embraced it
Nvidia DLSS 2.0
'We launched ray tracing and DLSS to a thud' reveals senior Nvidia suit reminiscing on the troubled launch of Nvidia's first RTX GPUs
Latest in Graphics Cards
Screenshots from Half-Life 2 RTX, showing the various new effects delivered by full ray tracing and enhanced assets.
Microsoft announces DirectX Raytracing 1.2 claiming 'game changing' performance benefits but it looks like the important stuff is already in Nvidia's RTX GPUs, even the old ones
Nvidia Blackwell GPU with specs annotated.
CEO Jensen Huang reveals that Nvidia is now making chips in the USA but will that help with gaming GPU supplies?
Half-Life 2 running on 8 MB VRAM on a tiny resolution in Windows XP with graphics settings disabled or lowered to ridiculously light levels
Getting Half-Life 2 to work on 8 MB of VRAM means turning it into an eerily befitting voidscape: 'there were absolutely no effects left'
Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card
A single RTX 4090 managed to brute force crack an Akira ransomware attack in just 7 days
MSI RTX 5090 Suprim SOC graphics card on a grey background with a gradient
Nvidia has cut the MSRP of RTX 50-series FE cards in the UK and Europe and that means... not a whole lot right now
A photo of Nvidia&#039;s Zorah graphics demo running a large gaming monitor
Nvidia's expanded Zorah demo tells us how AI is the future of graphics: 'There's no rasterization going on at all. This is all ray traced and the amazing part is that it's actually faster than rasterizing'
Latest in News
An edited Microsoft/Steam logo, illustrating the potential future integration Microsoft has for an Xbox app.
Microsoft crawls back to Steam ahead of schedule by leaking a screenshot of an app where you can launch Steam games through Xbox
Dancouga blasting the heck out of Mazinger Z in crossover mecha fighter Iron Saga VS
This fighter is Marvel Vs Capcom for classic mecha anime sickos, launching into early access with a strategy RPG story mode on its heels
Screenshots from Half-Life 2 RTX, showing the various new effects delivered by full ray tracing and enhanced assets.
Microsoft announces DirectX Raytracing 1.2 claiming 'game changing' performance benefits but it looks like the important stuff is already in Nvidia's RTX GPUs, even the old ones
Lenovo Legion Go S in someone&#039;s hands with an apartment behind it
The first non-Steam Deck SteamOS handheld is now available for preorder, and Lenovo may be aiming for the ROG Ally X's throne
Scorched person with their hands on their head
Ghoul players in Fallout 76 are starting to place their camps in the most radioactive areas of the map, and regular humans aren't happy: 'I had to inject 30+ radaway into my veins'
The &quot;mind blown&quot; meme from Tim &amp; Eric.
Friendship ended with human race: Boffins declare the 'meme Turing test' has been passed, and AI is now making funnier captions on average than you useless lumps
More about graphics cards
Nvidia Blackwell GPU with specs annotated.

CEO Jensen Huang reveals that Nvidia is now making chips in the USA but will that help with gaming GPU supplies?
Half-Life 2 running on 8 MB VRAM on a tiny resolution in Windows XP with graphics settings disabled or lowered to ridiculously light levels

Getting Half-Life 2 to work on 8 MB of VRAM means turning it into an eerily befitting voidscape: 'there were absolutely no effects left'
Dancouga blasting the heck out of Mazinger Z in crossover mecha fighter Iron Saga VS

This fighter is Marvel Vs Capcom for classic mecha anime sickos, launching into early access with a strategy RPG story mode on its heels
See more latest
Most Popular
Dancouga blasting the heck out of Mazinger Z in crossover mecha fighter Iron Saga VS
This fighter is Marvel Vs Capcom for classic mecha anime sickos, launching into early access with a strategy RPG story mode on its heels
An edited Microsoft/Steam logo, illustrating the potential future integration Microsoft has for an Xbox app.
Microsoft crawls back to Steam ahead of schedule by leaking a screenshot of an app where you can launch Steam games through Xbox
Girls&#039; Frontline 2: Exilium [Aphelion] update.
Dive into Girls' Frontline 2: Exilium's exhilarating new update [Aphelion]
Lenovo Legion Go S in someone&#039;s hands with an apartment behind it
The first non-Steam Deck SteamOS handheld is now available for preorder, and Lenovo may be aiming for the ROG Ally X's throne
Scorched person with their hands on their head
Ghoul players in Fallout 76 are starting to place their camps in the most radioactive areas of the map, and regular humans aren't happy: 'I had to inject 30+ radaway into my veins'
The &quot;mind blown&quot; meme from Tim &amp; Eric.
Friendship ended with human race: Boffins declare the 'meme Turing test' has been passed, and AI is now making funnier captions on average than you useless lumps
Gale, a wizard from Baldur&#039;s Gate 3, looks very bloodied and very sad at the player while a celestial midnight blooms behind his depressed mug.
Baldur's Gate 3's latest stress test update fixes heartbreaking bug that caused a total party-wipe on Ironman Mode at the game's final boss, forcing dejected testers to restart the entire game
Two adventurers face off against a pair of undead scallywags in Frosthaven
X-Com creator Julian Gollop unexpectedly takes over sequel to sprawling board game adaptation, and you can try out the closed beta next week
Nvidia Blackwell GPU with specs annotated.
CEO Jensen Huang reveals that Nvidia is now making chips in the USA but will that help with gaming GPU supplies?
Naoe and Yasuke pose against the backdrop of a burning building.
After Ubi came crawlin' back to Steam, Assassin's Creed Shadows blasts past a million players in under 24 hours and has already smashed Valhalla's player record