A single RTX 4090 managed to brute force crack an Akira ransomware attack in just 7 days

News
By published

"Probably 99.9% of the time when you get a ransomware, it won’t be recoverable without the key. But if you are lucky, sometimes it is possible to find a solution."

Nvidia RTX 4090 and Jen-Hsun Huang
(Image credit: Nvidia)

It's not often we talk about brute force as a good thing in the computer space. Usually it's in reference to hackers demanding money, or even worse, that game for the original Xbox. This time the practice of bombarding a system with digits hoping to find the right ones has worked for the good guys, with Akira ransomware being cracked in just seven days by a lone RTX 4090.

Tom's Hardware spotted the work by Tinyhack, who's responsible for the exploit. The blogger has detailed the adventure which included helping a company restore data after the attack with brute forcing methods. It's pretty incredible to see this kind of work being carried out on a consumer, if quite high-end graphicscard.

Akira, as a name, can cover a range of ransomware, and it's been known for a while that some, but not all, share a brute forcible weakness. Avast's research team were the first to find the exploit and posted a free tool around it back in 2023. Of course, since then those variants of Akira have been patched and updated, but the knowledge obtained from fighting them still proves useful.

The kind of Akira attack this solution works on are using the chacha8 and Kcipher2 encryption methods. These are known methods, and here they're used to generate unique per-file encryption keys. To try to make these as difficult as possible to decrypt, it uses four distinct timestamps, in nanoseconds, as seeds to generate.

Using the time stamps is good and bad for Akira's encryption. On the one hand it means decrypting this way is only possible if the files are unchanged and still have the time stamp. It can also hide in server lag. So when trying to decrypt, we can't get the exact timestamp, but we can get close enough (on average within 5 million nanoseconds) to then hand it over to the machines for a final brute forced beat down.

Again that's only if we're lucky enough to have all these stars align in the first place.

But I still think the most exciting part of Tinyhacks's exploit is that it was all done on one RTX 4090 in just seven days to get the keys. It then took a further three weeks for the client to get their full virtual machine back, but without having to pay the ransom. Adding in more GPUs would make this much faster; it's estimated it'd only take 10 hours with 16 of these GPUs on the job. I wonder how a new RTX 50-series card would fair.

Tinyhack's blog has the full deep dive on how they managed this incredible recovery. It includes a link to the full code on github, as well as another to known hash codes for Akira ransomware. Though it's worth remembering this isn't always going to work, and you'd still have to get pretty lucky to recover your data after an attack, as Tinyhack notes in their conclusion.

"Probably 99.9% of the time when you get a ransomware, it won’t be recoverable without the key. But if you are lucky, sometimes it is possible to find a solution."

Best CPU for gamingBest gaming motherboardBest graphics cardBest SSD for gaming


Best CPU for gaming: Top chips from Intel and AMD.
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards.
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits.
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game first.

TOPICS
Hope Corrigan
Hope Corrigan
Hardware Writer

Hope’s been writing about games for about a decade, starting out way back when on the Australian Nintendo fan site Vooks.net. Since then, she’s talked far too much about games and tech for publications such as Techlife, Byteside, IGN, and GameSpot. Of course there’s also here at PC Gamer, where she gets to indulge her inner hardware nerd with news and reviews. You can usually find Hope fawning over some art, tech, or likely a wonderful combination of them both and where relevant she’ll share them with you here. When she’s not writing about the amazing creations of others, she’s working on what she hopes will one day be her own. You can find her fictional chill out ambient far future sci-fi radio show/album/listening experience podcast right here. No, she’s not kidding. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders Edition
After fabled RTX 4090 Ti was allegedly dug out of a bin last year, tech testing YouTuber puts Nvidia's prototype GPU through its paces
Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card on different backgrounds
eBay users are getting back at graphics card scalping bots by listing pictures of the RTX 5090 for $2000, occasionally framed
Zotac RTX 5090 graphics card
Zotac beats those dastardly GPU scalpers by selling RTX 50-series graphics cards to actual gamers courtesy of their Discord channel
An artist’s illustration of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope revealing, in the infrared, a population of small main-belt asteroids.
GPUs powering AI will probably be the end of us all but at least they're being used to find small city smashing asteroids before they do
MSI RTX 5070 Ti Gaming Trio OC Plus graphics card under a red light
This MSI Afterburner file unlocks 36 Gbps RTX 50-series memory overclocks for, y'know, the few people that actually own a card
Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card on different backgrounds
With RTX 50 series cards not supporting 32-bit PhysX, some owners are taking to shoving a secondary card into their rig just to run older games better
Latest in Graphics Cards
Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card
A single RTX 4090 managed to brute force crack an Akira ransomware attack in just 7 days
MSI RTX 5090 Suprim SOC graphics card on a grey background with a gradient
Nvidia has cut the MSRP of RTX 50-series FE cards in the UK and Europe and that means... not a whole lot right now
A photo of Nvidia&#039;s Zorah graphics demo running a large gaming monitor
Nvidia's expanded Zorah demo tells us how AI is the future of graphics: 'There's no rasterization going on at all. This is all ray traced and the amazing part is that it's actually faster than rasterizing'
A photograph of the opening slide of a Microsoft lecture on Cooperative Vectors at GDC 2025
AMD, Intel, Microsoft, and Nvidia are all excited about cooperative vectors and what they mean for the future of 3D graphics, but it's going to be a good while before we really see their impact
A collage of Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, as shown in AMD&#039;s promotional video for the launch of RDNA 4 at CES 2025
AMD claims it has 45% gaming GPU market share in Japan but jokingly admits it 'isn't used to selling graphics cards'
Yeston RX 9070
Chinese graphics card maker claims RX 9070 supply will be 'stable' from April while AMD commits to more MSRP graphics cards though admits it's something 'we don't directly control'
Latest in News
Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card
A single RTX 4090 managed to brute force crack an Akira ransomware attack in just 7 days
Union organizers and game developers gather at GDC 2025.
Game dev union marches through industry event to demonstrate that it's about 'taking action and organizing change'
The jester from Balatro, portrayed in unsettling detail in real life, wears an uncanny smile and stares at the viewer.
Balatro's LocalThunk isn't 'trying to pull a Banksy', he just 'wanted to be left alone to make his game'
Two characters from Warframe 1999 lounging in a bar.
The warframe with a guitar that shoots fire is out today alongside a bunch of metalcore-inspired skins, cementing Warframe's spiral into Y2K madness
A Minecraft movie promo image of the main cast standing side by side,
This is why the Minecraft movie is called A Minecraft Movie
helldivers 2 democratic detonation
Johan Pilestedt warns that Helldivers 2 took 4 more years than planned because Arrowhead skipped pre-production and dove right in: 'Always do your homework before you start spending millions and millions and millions of dollars in making a game'
More about graphics cards
MSI RTX 5090 Suprim SOC graphics card on a grey background with a gradient

Nvidia has cut the MSRP of RTX 50-series FE cards in the UK and Europe and that means... not a whole lot right now
A photo of Nvidia&#039;s Zorah graphics demo running a large gaming monitor

Nvidia's expanded Zorah demo tells us how AI is the future of graphics: 'There's no rasterization going on at all. This is all ray traced and the amazing part is that it's actually faster than rasterizing'
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone

Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, March 20
See more latest
Most Popular
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, March 20
Union organizers and game developers gather at GDC 2025.
Game dev union marches through industry event to demonstrate that it's about 'taking action and organizing change'
The jester from Balatro, portrayed in unsettling detail in real life, wears an uncanny smile and stares at the viewer.
Balatro's LocalThunk isn't 'trying to pull a Banksy', he just 'wanted to be left alone to make his game'
A Minecraft movie promo image of the main cast standing side by side,
This is why the Minecraft movie is called A Minecraft Movie
Two characters from Warframe 1999 lounging in a bar.
The warframe with a guitar that shoots fire is out today alongside a bunch of metalcore-inspired skins, cementing Warframe's spiral into Y2K madness
helldivers 2 democratic detonation
Johan Pilestedt warns that Helldivers 2 took 4 more years than planned because Arrowhead skipped pre-production and dove right in: 'Always do your homework before you start spending millions and millions and millions of dollars in making a game'
helldivers 2 arrowhead CCO johan pilestedt
Helldivers 2's Johan Pilestedt says developers need to start taking more risks: 'Safe bets are a death sentence for the studios that try to make them'
Split Fiction trailer still - Zoe and Mio staring into a large pipe
A pair of Split Fiction players will be heading to Sweden for an early look at Hazelight's next game after completing a secret challenge so tough, some developers can 'barely' beat it
Helldivers 2
Arrowhead’s CEO got a call from PlayStation when he said players could save their money and wait to buy Helldivers 2 until the servers were fixed: They ‘asked me what the f*** I’m smoking’
A man examines the implant in his beefy arm
New Ark DLC gets AI-generated trailer so awful that the original developer's washing its hands of the whole thing, and fans are in uproar: 'This is disgusting and you should be ashamed'