iFixit has pulled apart Framework's mini PC and it looks to be the AMD Strix Halo-powered desktop device I've been wanting for at least a week and more

Modular laptop maker Framework recently unveiled its new mini PC, the Framework Desktop. This cutesy computer is powered by AMD's Strix Halo line-up, including the beefy Ryzen AI Max+ 395, which is a chip I've longed to see inside a mini PC since at least last week. Now, Framework has ripped one apart (gently) to see what it's made of.

You can see the iFixit video teardown above, but a couple of highlights worth shouting about include the two easily accessible NVMe SSDs, lack of tools required to peel it open, and expansion cards taken from its laptops, like the Framework 13 our Dave loves to pieces (literally). The Noctua fan you can fit inside it is a bonus, if a user chooses to fit it, though it's possible to add a Cooler Master fan or most other off-the-shelf 120 mm fans instead.

The other big plus for this Framework device, as noted by iFixit, is that it's intended to come apart with only a single tool. That's likely a Philips-head screwdriver bit on one side, and a Torx screwdriver on the other. Yeah, I guess that's two tools, but if Darth Maul's double-sided schtick was okay, so is this. I can already hear the older Star Wars fans getting annoyed at me for that one.

My point is, one tool for such a compact desktop PC with the CPU power of a larger desktop tower and the graphics power of a decent gaming laptop—that's pretty great. My recent mini PC build went rather smoothly, I should say, and though it's not quite as compact as Framework's machine, it is plenty powerful for gaming. So, there are other options if this approach from Framework doesn't appeal.

One downside we've known about since the announcement, though also shown up-close and personal in the video, is the use of soldered memory. I mean, I say downside. Soldered memory can be an issue if memory chips malfunction or you want to upgrade down the line, but the Framework comes with 32 GB, 8000 MT/s LPDDR5X as standard, and these Strix Halo chips come with a chunky 256-bit memory bus to feed the (up to) 16-core CPU and the (up to) 40 CU iGPU, so it shouldn't be a huge issue.

I recently reviewed the ROG Flow Z13, which was mine and many others' first look at Strix Halo in action. It's an impressive chip, but I found the odd 'gaming tablet' form factor, limited storage, and high price a little offputting. I suggested a better solution for this chip would be something akin to a Mac Mini, "Call it the Zen Mini. Or the Strix Mini, since Asus owns the NUC design now. Now that sounds interesting. In a gaming tablet, eh, not so much."

Well, I wouldn't have to wait too long for something along those lines. Turns out Framework were working on it already, and since it's Framework, it's even more impressive than a PC crammed into a tiny case. It's shaping up to be a surprisingly upgradeable, repairable and outright lovely little thing.