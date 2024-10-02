One of our favourite 4K gaming monitors is a whopping $200 off right now

Gigabyte M28U | 28-inch | 4K | 144 Hz | IPS | $599 $399.99 at Amazon (save $200)

Here's a monitor we really rate, as you can tell from our Gigabyte M28U review. We loved this package for its blend of speed and resolution, even at its original $600 price tag. At this tantalizingly cheap price, it's that much better. Price check: Newegg $399.99

If you've upgraded or bought a fancy new PC in the last few years and found yourself with specs capable of running games in 4K, you might have previously been put off by the rather prohibitive price of a 4K monitor. Luckily, things have only gotten better value with time, and a deal today shows that well.

Rated the most affordable choice in our list of the best 4K gaming monitors, Gigabyte puts up both excellent performance and value with its M28U monitor. Now that it's just $400 at Amazon, this makes the best budget choice even better.

Originally launched at $600, this 4K monitor has a 144 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time and FreeSync Premium Pro, ensuring super smooth and consistent performance. Though not the brightest monitor, it's more than enough for a gaming setup.

This IPS panel is an absolute beauty and perfect for gaming, even if its stand is a little on the cheap end. Though not necessarily slow out of the box, you do need to go into an overdrive mode to get that 1 ms response time, which can cause some artefacts on the screen. Without it, you are looking at a 2 ms response time, which isn't bad but is pretty much one of the only real downsides to buying a monitor at this price.

It's worth noting that for native 4K gaming, you may well need a new graphics card for the latest big releases or at the very least, use upscaling and/or frame generation to get a decent frame rate.

If you are looking for something bigger than the 28 inches of this screen or want a lightning-fast response time, you will have to go up several hundred dollars just to get those, making this the very best monitor at its price point. It's a great entry point into 4K gaming.