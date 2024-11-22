LG's stellar 4K 32-inch OLED gaming monitor is probably the best on the market and just hit its lowest ever price for Black Friday

LG UltraGear 32GS95UE | 32-inch | WOLED | 275 nits full screen | 240Hz (480Hz 1080p) | 0.03ms | $1,399.99 $1,069.99 at Amazon (save $330)

There was just one thing obviously wrong with this stunning 32-inch 4K monitor when we reviewed it. The price. At $1,400 it was just so expensive. But now it's been trimmed by fully $330, it's much more competitive. OK, it's still not exactly affordable. But this is the best 32-inch 4K gaming OLED available right now.

The LG UltraGear 32GS95UE might just be my favourite gaming monitor. But that price. $1,400. Ouch. Actually, within weeks of my original review, LG had given it a major haircut. Now it just got even cheaper on Amazon at $1,070.

That doesn't make it the cheapest 4K 32-inch OLED from a big brand. That singular honour lies with the MSI MAG 321UP, now available for $700 from Amazon and Newegg. But this LG is definitely the better monitor.

For starters, the latest-gen LG WOLED panel offers slightly better full screen brightness. It also doesn't turn grey in bright ambient light like the MSI's Samsung-supplied QD-OLED panel.

It's faster, too, with 240Hz refresh, plus a neat 480Hz 1080p mode that actually works pretty well and sort of gives you two screens in one. Along with the high-precision 4K monitor this most definitely is, it doubles as a high-speed 1080p panel.

And like any OLED, you get perfect per-pixel lighting control and bonkers-low response times of 0.03ms. Arguably less welcome is the matte rather glossy panel coating. The latter usually gives the best results when it comes to contrast and the overall HDR experience. But this LG still looks utterly epic.

Instead, it's the USB-C connectivity that really bothers me. Sure, you can't power a proper gaming laptop over existing USB-C interfaces. But USB-C does make a monitor much easier to share across both a desktop and a laptop.

More to the point, for $1,400, even for $1,070, surely USB-C should be thrown in just in case? Whatever, that omission aside this the best 4K 32-inch OLED yet and must be in the running for the best PC gaming monitor, bar none, of the moment. Granted, $1,070 remains a lot of money. But if you can stretch to it, you won't be disappointed.