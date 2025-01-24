Dual-wielding deals: Get Razer's DeathAdder V3 Pro for $120—or the base model for half that price

Razer DeathAdder V3 Hyperspeed | Wireless | USB-C | 100 hr battery life | 26,000 DPI | Right-handed | 55 g | $99.00 at Amazon

Our top pick for the best gaming mouse. Lightweight, responsive, AND you don't have to worry about getting tangled up in wires. Still a winner after all this time, though you'll be waiting around for a discount.

Razer's DeathAdder V3 | Wired | 30,000 DPI | Right-handed | 59 g | $69.99 $52.95 at Amazon (save $17.04 at Amazon)

Boasting a lot of the same specs as the Razer's DeathAdder V3 Pro, but without the hefty price tag—and with a wired connection thrown in. If you'd rather not worry about having to charge your gaming mouse of all things, this one's for you.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro | Wireless | USB-C charging | 90 hr battery life | 30,000 DPI | Right-handed | 63 g | $149.99 $120.00 at Amazon (save $29.99)

More responsive than the HyperSpeed, they don't call this the Pro for nothing. Wrap your wrist around this one.

There are never enough hours in the day. Whenever I ask some hard-working professional what super power they want most, it's a toss up between freezing time and teleportation. We're all feeling the burn when it comes to productivity—so, what if alongside doubling up on monitors, you could also dual wield mice?

When I posed this same question to my colleagues, they told me, "Honestly Jess, I can't imagine anything worse." Ah, they doubt me—but before I commence my super villain arc, let me tell you about the deals that made me so ponderous.

It's not just that you can get the best wireless gaming mouse, Razer's DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed, for $99, but the fact there are two other gaming mouse deals worth shouting about. If you want to get back to basics, the base version of the DeathAdder V3 gaming mouse is only $53 from Amazon. Or, you could spend a bit extra and go for the DeathAdder V3 Pro instead for only $120 from Amazon.

We've gone back-and-forth between recommending the V3 HyperSpeed and V3 Pro for a while now. On the one paw, the HyperSpeed takes everything that was great about the Pro but loses the heft and a significant chunk of that previously very dear price tag. But on the other, the latter's come down in price a lot over the past few months; discounted by 24%, that puts the V3 Pro at just $20 more than the HyperSpeed.

The most basic version of the Razer DeathAdder V3 certainly offers a strong riposte to both of these—namely by doing away with a lot of the bells and whistles. For a start, this bad boy is a wired gaming mouse, which I suppose does have the upshot of not having to worry about battery life for one. Still, even with that long tail it remains fairly lightweight, clocking in at only about 59 grams.

It also offers the same sleek profile as the much more expensive Pro model, as well as up to 30,000 DPI and even a 'click lifecycle' of up to 90 million clicks—just at almost half the price of the HyperSpeed. At a little under $53, the DeathAdder V3 is a wired gaming mouse that's definitely still worth considering if you want to balance performance against a smaller budget.

However, they don't call its bigger brother the Pro for no reason. While the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro also has palm-pleasing ergonomics and responsiveness that's great for blasting away the competition in FPSes, it's keyly a wireless mouse offering a 2.4 GHz connection. Mercifully, the battery life is no slouch either, offering about 90 hours from one charge via USB-C connection. True, the HyperSpeed does beat it on that front, but only by about 10 hours.

The only downside for me and my mouse-themed villain arc, is that none of the above gaming mice squeak. With the sort of build quality you'd expect from Razer, you're not going to get a creaky experience—though the HyperSpeed is definitely not shy about its satisfyingly clicky buttons. As I put together my super villain persona, it gives dragging some liquid eyeliner and mouse ears into the online shopping cart the sense of import it deserves.