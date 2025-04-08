Framework is 'temporarily pausing US sales' on some of its laptops due to Trump's tariffs: 'At a 10% tariff, we would have to sell the lowest-end SKUs at a loss'

Trump's tariffs seem to be putting a thorn in the side of major hardware manufacturers, as both Nintendo and modular laptop maker Framework announced order delays in the span of just one week.

Posted to the Framework X account (via Ars Technica), Framework's tweet states, "Due to the new tariffs that came into effect on April 5th, we’re temporarily pausing US sales on a few base Framework Laptop 13 systems (Ultra 5 125H and Ryzen 5 7640U)."

In response to a follow-up question, Framework tweeted: "We priced our laptops when tariffs on imports from Taiwan were 0%. At a 10% tariff, we would have to sell the lowest-end SKUs at a loss".

Currently, Taiwan is a leader in producing electronics thanks partly to the presence of TSMC, the world's biggest semiconductor manufacturer. A blanket tariff was placed on all countries initially but tariffs on Taiwan have since jumped up to 32%.

Semiconductors are reportedly exempt from these tariffs but products that use semiconductors aren't, meaning electronics from Taiwan will still be hit. Taiwan has offered no reciprocal tariffs, in the hopes of developing talks with President Trump. This leaves companies relying on Taiwan manufacturing in a difficult position of uncertainty.

Due to the new tariffs that came into effect on April 5th, we’re temporarily pausing US sales on a few base Framework Laptop 13 systems (Ultra 5 125H and Ryzen 5 7640U). For now, these models will be removed from our US site. We will continue to provide updates as we have them.April 7, 2025

This is why Framework has announced it is only temporarily pausing US sales, as everything is up in the air right now. The hope remains that removed models may one day go back up on sale.

The more expensive 13-inch Framework laptops have so far been unaffected by this announcement and remain at the same price. This means customers in the US can still buy the Intel Ultra 7 155H model for $1,109 and the Ultra 7 165H for $1,509. Ryzen AI chip preorders are still available too, including the AI 5 340 model for $899, AI 7 350 for $1,229 or AI HX 370 for $1,659.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Intel model that is no longer available to buy sold for $799 at 9% off on March 31 and the Ryzen 5 7640U model sold for $749 at 10% off on the same day. Now, as of the time of writing, the cheapest way to get an Intel prebuilt model is by paying just under $400 more for the Ultra 7 155H model. You can, however, still get the Ryzen 5 7640U with a 2K display for $899, which is $150 more.

The transparency here is notable, as Framework claims "Other consumer goods makers have performed the same calculations and taken the same actions, though most have not been open about it."

Many manufacturers shipping to the US are likely in the middle of reassessing costs for their products as tariff talks continue. Framework is unlikely to be the last to make a public statement around it. Framework's only follow-up since announcing the suspension of some sales is a meme complaining about tariffs giving them headaches.

Same, Framework. Same.