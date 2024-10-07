Dell has kicked off the Prime Day gaming laptop deals with a bang this year with a 240 Hz RTX 4070 machine for only $1,300

Dell G16 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 240 Hz | 1600p | 1 TB SSD | 16 GB DDR5 4800 | $1949.99 $1,299.99 at Dell (save $650)

With a blazingly fast 240 Hz 1600p display and Intel's super-powered Core i9 13900HX, this Dell gaming lappy has quite the spec sheet. You get a proper 140 W RTX 4070 as well—although it must be said that it's not the prettiest machine, nor the most compact. Still, it should deliver some proper mobile gaming firepower for a surprisingly small amount of cash

Amazon's October Prime Day is finally here. Okay, it technically starts tomorrow, Tuesday October 8th and runs through Wednesday October 9th, but as with all the big sales the deals start flowing a lot earlier than that. And if you're looking for a big discount on a powerful gaming laptop to kick things off, Dell has beaten Amazon to the punch with this G16 model for just $1,300.

Yep, just goes to show it's not just Amazon dropping the prices for Prime Day. Anyways, this Dell has got some serious specs for a surprisingly low amount of cash. For starters it features a 1600p 240 Hz IPS display, which is pretty much unbeatable for speed at this price point.

Sure, you can find 1080p laptops with ultra-fast screens for similar money, but even at a 16-inch panel size you're going to see the difference with the step up in resolution here. And you're going to want as many pixels as possible, given that this machine has a proper 140 W TGP mobile RTX 4070. That's a GPU with genuine muscle, with all the DLSS 3 advantages an Nvidia 40-series card can bring.

CPU-wise? How about the Core i9 13900HX, a 24 core 32-thread monster of a mobile processor, paired with 16 GB of DDR5. It's not the fastest RAM at 4800 MT/s, and frustratingly is just a single stick of memory, which means you're getting half the bandwidth of a full dual-channel kit. But it's still a decently useable amount for a gaming laptop. Plus you could upgrade it for cheap, with something like this Silicon Power 32 GB (2x 16 GB) DDR5 kit for just $73.

You're also getting a 1 TB Gen 4 NVMe drive, and a funky "Quantum White with Metallic Nightshade" finish. Ah, now we're on to looks—and here's where the super-specced Dell does fall down a little bit. That bottom deck is seriously chonky, and the angular design with a substantial rear-lip means this machine is far from svelte.

Nor, if I'm honest, is it particularly portable compared to some of its more modern-looking competitors. Still, all that room in the chassis (and junk in the trunk) should at least mean that it can move some serious air over that big CPU—although like most modern gaming laptops it's still going to wind up those fans, I would wager.

Still, for $1,300 you're getting the all-important combination of a monstrous mobile CPU, a powerful GPU, and a fast and vibrant display. We're busy collecting all the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals for your perusal, but for the money it's going to be pretty tough to beat this one.