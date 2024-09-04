Acer's new gaming laptop concept has a pop-out gamepad that splits into two like a Switch controller

Acer just unveiled a gaming laptop concept that I seriously hope it follows through on. Not just for the absurdity of it, either, because after my initial surprise at seeing this thing—and much against my more cynical nature—I can't help but think it could be a genuinely cool and useful product.

The Acer Project DualPlay is a concept design for a gaming laptop that has a two-in-one gamepad on the underside of the trackpad and some pop-out speakers. The basic idea is to have a device where you can slip out the controller when you want to sit back and game and then slot it back when you want to get back to more serious computering.

The benefit to this is obviously its portability—no need to carry around one of the best gaming controllers when travelling as there'll be a controller built right into your gaming laptop.

Acer says, "Players can easily wield the wireless controller from its electromagnetic lock by simply placing two fingers on the release button located on top of the keyboard. This action also triggers the two high-fidelity, 5-watt pop-out speakers to emerge from the sides of the laptop, immersing players in heart-pounding audio that brings every scene to life."

I'm not so sure about the pop-out speakers. It seems like a surefire way to turn what could be a practical solution to a real problem (controller portability) into a rather silly-looking gimmick. Buzz Lightyear vibes, you know?

It's also imagined to have tons of RGB lighting: "The device is wrapped with customizable 360-degree dynamic RGB lighting on the keyboard, screen bezels, and wide trackpad area to add to its visual appeal. The mesmerizing light show extends even further to the infinity mirror lighting bar at the backside and the detachable controller’s joysticks, dazzling players during gameplay."

2024 Project DualPlay | Predator - YouTube Watch On

Back to the thing that really counts: the controller. Really, I should say "controllers", plural, because, much like a Nintendo Switch, the controller can be separated into two, making for some quick and easy co-op gameplay.

Of course, this device is still in its conceptual infancy and might never make it to market. But even when concept hardware doesn't get developed it sometimes influences future generations of some of the coolest and most innovative tech.

I do hope that even if Project DualPlay never sees the light of day, the slide-out controller idea sticks around. It could be a space-saver for those looking to travel with their gaming laptop, and sure would be convenient, especially if you're looking to do some local co-op gaming.

I guess it would all depend on how good the controller actually is because a flimsy controller could ruin the otherwise cool concept. I'd also not want to see it come at the expense of the laptop's actual gaming performance. The cynic in me can foresee an overpriced and underperforming but flashy RGB laptop with pop-out speakers and controller, which wouldn't be great.

Focus on the convenience and the practicality and I'm sold. Just ditch the pop-out mini Buzz Lightyear speaker wing… things, make a great laptop with a pop-out DualPlay gamepad, and we're golden.