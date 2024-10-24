This new keyboard built with switches also used in ATMs across Japan has led me down a rabbit hole of typing championships where contestants compete for a golden keyboard

There's a new Topre keyboard in town. That either makes you very excited or you have no idea what I'm talking about. Whichever camp you fall into, let me explain.

This is the RC1 from Realforce, as noted over at Gigazine. It's a compact, tenkeyless design with a two-tone grey finish across the keycaps. It's what I'd call a very minor departure from the usually quite boring-looking Realforce boards we're used to—though only a little. It's still a pretty plain-looking design compared to some mechanical keyboards these days.

The two-tone grey keycap set and smaller frame might make this keyboard a little more attractive to your average PC gamer, anyways.

If you're wondering what the fuss is about, here's the crux of it. This keyboard uses switches designed by the creator of the Realforce brand, Topre. The Topre Corporation, a Japanese company, specialises in air-conditioning equipment, pressed automobile parts, and, most importantly, fantastic non-capacitive keyboard switches.

The same switch found in the RC1 is reportedly also used inside Japanese Seven Bank ATMs. I'm not sure if that's useful information but I wanted to mention it anyway. The bank's latest ATM buttons do look a lot better than the metal ones we get here in the UK, at least.

It's tough to explain why a Topre switch is good in words. Trust me, I've tried many times to people that don't really care.

The issue is if you look at what a Topre switch most closely resembles… it's a membrane switch. Though it's not really that similar, just in the plunger and rubbery bit. But it's much more than a squishy, flaccid membrane (sorry, membrane switch fans). A Topre is a quiet switch with a satisfying response—that's why I rated the Realforce R2 I have at home as the best mechanical keyboard if you want something quiet. It can have an adjustable actuation too.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new Realforce RC1. (Image credit: Realforce)

Altogether, Topre switches are well-suited for rapidly smashing out heaps of words in a short period. A real typist's board.

There's no greater proof of that than the Realforce Typing Championship. I've embedded the video of the latest event below. It's the company's own event put on each year to find the best typist in Japan. This year's has already taken place in Tokyo, and the winner was 三山羊.

Now, Google Translate suggests 三山羊 means 'Three Goats'. Presumably a mistranslation or a phrase without a direct counterpart in English, there's also the small chance it's three actual goats wearing a trenchcoat. Regardless, they're really good at typing extremely quickly.

In the final battle between 三山羊 (Three Goats) and くわな (Kwana), both sides are typing at over 800 kpm. That's keystrokes per minute. They occasionally hit over 900 kpm. At one point, 三山羊 manages over 1000 kpm.

REALFORCE TYPING CHAMPIONSHIP 2024 - YouTube Watch On

They're using an application called Weather Typing 4.3 (RTC2024 version) for the event. You can download it from the Realforce website, though it's entirely in Japanese. They're also only allowed to use Qwerty and Dvorak layouts.

You can watch all five hours of furious clacking and commentary on YouTube. It's a really well-put-together event, with the hosts running a tight ship with interviews, ceremonies, and esports-grade shoutcasting.

It's been going on for five years, too, and I have vague memories of hearing of its existence before, but I guess my brain unfairly pushed it out to make way for other information, like my PIN code and home address. There's also the Ultimate Typing Championship, sponsored by Cherry, which may have actually been what I was thinking of.

If you are crowned the best typist in Japan you are awarded a golden Realforce keyboard as a trophy, and nothing has made me want to perfect my touch typing more than the sight of this spectacular creation. Not only is it a gold-encrusted (gold painted) Realforce but the keys appear to actually work.

Anyways, I didn't expect to end up here, I was only interested in the RC1. If you are, too, you might have to wait a while outside of Japan to get your hands on one. They're usually imported elsewhere, and while the supply has become far more robust in recent years in the UK and US, costs can be high and we might not get the shiny thing quite as quickly.

Worth keeping an eye out, anyways. I will be.