One of these mechanical keyboards under $100 must be the one that solves my keyboard choice paralysis

I've been on the hunt for a new mechanical keyboard—ideally a cheap mechanical keyboard, if I'm being honest—for about six months now. Why has it taken me so long? It's the choice paralysis for me. I allowed our keyboard geek Jacob Ridley to tell me way too many things about how to pick one earlier this year and instead of decisively acting on that information I've entered the research event horizon where I will infinitely grow closer to making a decision without ever managing to arrive there.

Do I want linear switches or tactile? Should I go for something that's got hot-swappable switches, just in case I don't like what I pick? I really miss my numpad but maybe I should go with tenkeyless just to keep the price down. What about the form—should I stick with the open case design? Round and round I've gone in this fashion. There's one surefire equalizer among all these other really valid specs: price.

The truth is that I want to be that girl, you know the one with three interchangeable pastel keyboards that all have deliciously quiet little key clicks. And if I want to be her, I can't go spending double Benjamins on a keyboard. I need to get into this specialty keeb hobby on the cheap end, while still getting a quality peripheral I can customize later. So on this, the capitalism high holiday, I'm rounding up the best Amazon Prime Day cheap mechanical keyboard deals and so help me I'll finally buy one of these:

Mountain Everest 60 | Mechanical | Wired| 60% | RGB LED backlight | Hot-swappable switches | $139.99 $59.99 at Amazon (save $80)

The Everest 60 is a tiny beauty and we rate it as the best compact board on our list of best mechanical keyboards. Importantly for me, it can also be the canvas for all my enthusiast keeb desires thanks to its hot-swappable switch base. It's also got silicone and foam dampening, solid stabilizers, RGB, PBT keycaps, and pre-lubed switches, too. Don't worry about that singular star rating on Amazon; read our review. Price check: Mountain $79.99 |Newegg $59.99

G.Skill KM250 | Mechanical | Wired | 65% | RGB backlight | Hot-swappable switches | $44.99 on Amazon

The KM250 isn't actually on sale right now, it's just cheap all the time and has rated as our best budget option on our list of best gaming keyboards. If I weren't trying to get a larger keyboard instead of downsizing again, this would likely be the choice for me with its hot-swappable switches, detachable USB-C, and the shine-through pudding keycaps.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 | Mechanical | Wired| 60% | RGB LED backlight | $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $50)

This compact keyboard appeals to an arguably even more niche set of gamers than the Everest 60 above given its font choice. You're also committed to the HyperX switches on this one because it doesn't hot-swap, but for all that, it's even cheaper an entry point into trying out a mechanical keyboard.

Logitech G PRO | Mechanical | Wired | Tenkeyless | Lightsync RGB | $129.99 $75.99 at Amazon (save $54)

Logitech makes some great keyboards, and this G Pro tenkeyless model is no exception. This is a more standard choice than going all the way down to a compact board and it still has all the basics covered. This model has GX Blue clicky switches, Lightsync RGB lighting, and a stripped back, all-black aesthetic that should allow it to fit in wherever it goes. Price check: Newegg $79.99 | Best Buy $79.99