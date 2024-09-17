Our favorite modular and compact keyboards are now cheaper than they were on Prime Day

Nothing brings me joy quite like the clickety clack of a solid mechanical keyboard. Nothing, that is, other than the clickety clack of a solid mechanical keyboard that I've picked up for a very reasonable, if not outright generous, price.

These two Mountain keyboards scratch this itch at the price they're currently going for. The modular Mountain Everest Max is currently going for $130 (save $50) at Amazon and the dinky Mountain Everest 60 is going for $50 (save $20) also at Amazon.

This means these two stellar keyboards are now going for cheaper than we saw them during Prime Day earlier this year—$10 cheaper in both cases. This would mean little if they weren't very good. But in fact, the Everest Max is a glorious modular beast, and the Everest 60 is a seriously wonderful if dainty clickety clacker for typing enthusiasts.

Mountain Everest 60 and Max keyboards

Mountain Everest Max | Mechanical | Wired | Modular | RGB | Media dock and display keys hot-swappable switches | $179.99 $129.99 at Amazon (save $50)

A truly multi-purpose keyboard, the Mountain Everest Max's modular design means you can have everything the way you want it. The numpad can be attached to either side, the moveable media dock has a handy display, and it has four customizable display keys that can be modified to your heart's desire. Oh, and the excellent switches are hot-swappable too, making this a jack-of-all-trades and a master of many, as we found in our review.

The Mountain Everest Max is for those of us disposed to the likes of fidget spinners and all manner of slippy, slidey, snap-it-off-and-on-again devices. We fiddlers and tinkerers. It's a wonderfully modular keyboard and it ticks all the boxes for those of us that way inclined.

We're talking a left- or right-side detachable numpad, a moveable media dock with a display, changeable display keys, a slot-in wrist rest, and hot-swappable switches. If you think modular's the way forward, then you need to look no further than the Everest Max.

This modularity isn't gimmicky, either, in my opinion. In his review of the Everest Max, Dave pointed out that the left- or right-side numpad is great because it means you can keep more room for your mouse (if you're a rightie). But there's another reason why it's great, too, this being that you can keep your hand on the mouse while using the numpad, which will be a relief to those of you spending any length of time spreadsheeting, for example.

Underlying all this modularity is a rather pleasant mechanical keyboard, too, it being sturdy and pretty nice to type on. You're getting Cherry MX Reds with this version, which are my personal fave Cherry switches—light and linear.

It won't quite offer the typing feel of the Everest 60, but for this price you're getting heaps of customizability and versatility.

Mountain Everest 60 | Mechanical | 60% | RGB LED backlight | Hot-swappable switches | $69.99 $49.99 at Newegg (save $20)

The Everest 60 is a compact beauty that feels great to the typing touch and can also form the base for all your enthusiast keyboard desires. It's got a hot-swappable switch base, silicone and foam dampening, solid stabilizers, RGB, PBT keycaps, and pre-lubed switches. The whole shebang, for those looking to hear that glorious "thock".

The Mountain Everest 60 can become somewhat of a modular beast like the Everest Max, but that's not why it's so great. Yes, you can buy Mountain accessories such as the magnetic numpad and media dock found on the Max, but even without all this, you're getting a wonderful little keeb.

This is because it is, simply put, fantastic to type on. In his review of the keyboard, Dave said it gave him "easily the best typing experience I've ever had", which is about as straightforward of a glowing recommendation that one can give.

This is thanks to its host of enthusiast design choices such as foam dampening, PBT keycaps, and pre-lubed switches. These features aren't completely unheard of in gaming keyboards these days, but they certainly do filter the field down to a narrow subset. And within that subset, the Everest 60 is a cracking choice, especially for such a low price as this.