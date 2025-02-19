The best Secretlab gaming chair is getting a gorgeous new Monster Hunter Wilds crossover and it may be my favourite yet

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Secretlab ) (Image credit: Secretlab )

Just last year, Secretlab put out a Monster Hunter 20th anniversary edition set of Titan Evo chairs for the legendary action game, and to celebrate the upcoming launch of Monster Hunter Wilds, one more is on the way. Luckily, it's the nicest of the three.

The Arkveld edition of the Secretlab Titan Evo is available to buy right now for $624 and is inspired by Arkveld from the game, a large white extinct monster which is all scary looks and claws. Luckily, the chair is not. With flecks of white, grey, and blue, the Arkveld edition is very clean-looking, with a small logo of the Arkveld on the front and a more menacing interpretation of Arkveld on the back.

The inlays and detailing of the chair play into the dragon-like aesthetic of Arkveld with scales and talons. The Fatalis and Rathalos Monster Hunter chairs from Secretlab last year don't make as big an impression, mostly because the detailing didn't feel quite as bespoke. Secretlab has really nailed it for me here.

However, this chair isn't all about looks. Even after a few years now, the Secretlab Titan Evo sits at the top of our choices for the best gaming chair. It's comfortable, accommodates a wide range of sizes, and is super durable. The standard Evo is also reasonably priced for the quality, even though the 2022 model is more expensive than the previous one.

The Secretlab Titan Evo Monster collaboration chairs are more expensive than the traditional chairs, selling for an MSRP of $624. This pricing scheme is true of other collaboration chairs too This works out $75 more than the $549 of an equivalent standard Titan Evo chair. That price difference fluctuates with sales but you really need to like the aesthetic to fork out the extra cash for collaboration chairs.

Though I think it looks rather lovely, I've never been the biggest Monster Hunter fan so I took it to some Monster Hunter experts on the team who said:

"It's really darn nice, ey."

"I need it."

"I would gladly beat it to death with a hammer and wear its pelt as pants."

I'm assured that last one was a positive reaction, so 10's across the board from the PC Gamer team. If you're on the hunt (sorry, had to) for a new chair and Secretlab is on your radar, this feels like the perfect way to complement the experience when you get your hands on Monster Hunter Wilds later this month. As a self-admitted Monster Hunter agnostic, even I'm interested.