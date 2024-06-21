Relax with our very favorite already-affordable gaming chair, it just got even cheaper at $220

Corsair TC100 Relaxed | 90-160° recline | 2D armrests | 18.3 kg | $249.99 $219.99 at Corsair (save $30)

The thick cushion, broad base and backrest, plus refined styling make this a good gaming chair. But the fact Corsair has managed to get the price down this low without compromising on comfort is what makes the TC100 Relaxed a truly great gaming chair. Corsair TC100 Relaxed price check: Newegg $219.99

Thick of cushion, broad of base and refined to gaze upon, the Corsair TC100 Relaxed verily deserves its place in the Lineages and Histories of the Great Gaming Chairs of the Seven Kingdoms. It also just got cheaper than ever and is yours for just $220, $30 lower than usual. Get in. Or should that be on?

Either way, this refined racer-style chair has very few compromises, especially for an affordable option, which is why it's our recommendation for the best affordable, budget-friendly choice among the very best gaming chairs.

We were already fans of the Corsair T3 Rush, but the TC100 is even better. At $70 less (make that $100, now) than the T3 you might expect some kind of compromise, but it's very hard to find many cut corners, sagging cloth or missing features.

Granted, it's a little shorter with an 81 cm backrest. But it's actually wider in both base and backrest, with more cushion in the seat, and less acute bolster (side cushion) angles, hence the "Relaxed" branding.

The main drawback are the 2D armrests. So, you only get up/down and in/out adjustability. Compared to chairs with 4D armrests (swivel and backward/forward movement plus what you get with 2D), that's a little disappointing. But something had to give, and give the armrests did.

Strictly speaking, the headrest attachment isn't all that great, either. The straps are very short, and while slotting them through the two backrest holes might sound practical, it means you're limited when it comes to adjustability.

Assembly will remind you of the budget price, too. Some of the bolts don't line up all that well, though not to the extent of actually preventing you from putting it together.

But the fabric version is super soft and also breathable, the latter element helping you not to get glued to it in summer. In short, it's just a super relaxing pew on which to perch your PC-gaming posterior. Peace out.