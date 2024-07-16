I am very tempted to swap out my no-name office chair for this Prime Day deal on our favorite gaming chair

Secretlab Titan Evo | 'Signatures' designs | Magnetic cushions | $549 $519 at Secretlab (save $30)

The Titan Evo is our favorite gaming chair, and has been for the longest time. It's the benchmark by which we judge all other gaming chairs—it's comfortable, supportive, and easy to assemble. The holy trinity. Buying direct from Secretlab is the only way to pick up this chair at this price right now.

If there's one thing you need to know about me, reader, it's this: I will never buy a standing desk. I was not put on this Earth to stand, but to sit. To recline. To luxuriate. My tired bones were built to be cradled by the absolute finest of thrones, not to prop themselves up like some awkward bipod.

Problem is, of course, that the chair that currently faces my desk is some cheap-and-cheerful no-name thing I got off Amazon for much less money than a chair should cost, and my body is paying the price. No wonder I'm eyeing up this Prime Day deal on the Secretlab Titan Evo, our favorite gaming chair, which is currently going for $519 on the Secretlab website.

That's our numero uno on PCG's list of the best gaming chairs, and yes, the eagle-eyed among you might have noticed that it's, well, not actually that heavily discounted. Its regular price is $549, so you're only saving a whopping 30 bucks—5.5% of the usual price—if you pick it up during the Prime Day bonanza.

But it is a very, very nice chair. So nice that we scored it 95% in PCG's Secretlab Titan Evo review, praising it for its comfort, the lack of squeaks and groans, its whizzbang magnetic attachment system, and—this is valuable in a gaming chair—the fact that it actually looks like something you wouldn't be slightly embarrassed to have in your home. It's a hell of a seat, in other words, which is why we call it "the benchmark by which we judge all other gaming chairs."

Our only real issue with it? The warranty. Secretlab only offers a 3-year warranty on its chairs, which isn't much in the world of high-end seats like this one. Still, it's a high-quality bit of kit that's likely to last you a good, long time. Our review model in the office is still going as strong as the day it arrived, and we've had that for over three years now. If you're in the market for a gaming chair and you want the best of the best? Save yourself $30 at the same time.