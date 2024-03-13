Corsair's knocked $180 off one of its better gaming chairs and it's now cheaper than our budget hero

Corsair TC200 | Leatherette | 4D armrests | 180 degree recline | $399.99 $219.99 at Corsair (save $180)

You can pick up the Corsair TC200 for less than the usual price of a TC100 right now. We feel the TC200 offers a sturdy and comfortable base on which to rest your posterior for gaming, but you can read all about our thoughts in our review.

What you're looking at here is a deal on the Corsair TC200 gaming chair that brings it down to $220 from its original price of $400. The keen-eyed among you will have already clocked that's lower than our budget gaming chair pick, the Corsair TC100, which usually costs around $250.

We handed out a score of 87% in our Corsair TC200 review. That's a point higher than the TC100 but the TC200 is usually lacking that tantalisingly low price tag. This deal from Corsair's own webstore solves that issue, at least for the time being.

The TC200 comes in a leatherette or fabric finish, though only the leatherette option is discounted.

Our reviewer Reece called out the TC200's "great looks" and called it "fantastically comfortable" in his review. Corsair's chairs look quite bare bones, but we've been consistently surprised with how comfortable they are for longer sessions sitting on our rumps. Reece also notes the chair is a dab hand for taller gamers or those that sit cross legged. The tall backrest and wider seat make for plenty of flexibility for all manner of body shape.

The chair is a little firmer than some, but that's generally not a bad thing in my books. The best gaming chair, the Secretlab Titan Evo, and the budget gaming chair, the Corsair TC100, are made of sterner stuff—quite literally—and that generally is a boon to their overall comfort.

If the TC200 doesn't sound like quite the right fit for you, Corsair also has the slightly older T2 Road Warrior with a lumbar cushion on sale at $210 and the T1 Race down at $185. We never reviewed these models, however, so haven't much to say about them.