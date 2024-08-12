Ex-Twitter VP says if Elon Musk keeps stirring up unrest, 'get an arrest warrant'

Elon Musk is a controversial figure in the online community, or really, any community. Whether you think he's a super genius the likes of which the world has never seen, or simply a grifter that ruins perfectly functional social media websites, you'll find strong opinions about the owner of X/Twitter on both sides.

Someone who has been voicing their opinion on the Musk-master, however, is ex-Twitter Vice President for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Bruce Daisely. Writing in The Guardian in regards to Musk's references to civil war during the recent UK riots, Daisley offers a simple solution to prevent Musk's pot-stirring antics: arrest him.

For those not internationally aware, Britain has recently been host to a number of far right protests—ostensibly claimed to be over immigration and crime, but really as more of an excuse to smash up the local library in the name of St George. The BBC does a lot better at explaining this than I can.

Musk previously tweeted that "civil war is inevitable" underneath a video of the Liverpool riots, earning him criticism from the UK government and many online voices. He's also dubbed current UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer as "two-tier Kier" and a hypocrite, along with sharing fake news posts alleging that Starmer was setting up detainment camps for the rioters in the Falkland Islands.

"In the short term, Musk and fellow executives should be reminded of their criminal liability for their actions under existing laws. Britain’s Online Safety Act 2023 should be beefed up with immediate effect" writes Daisley:

"In my experience, [the] threat of personal sanction is much more effective on executives than the risk of corporate fines. Were Musk to continue stirring up unrest, an arrest warrant for him might produce fireworks from his fingertips, but as an international jet-setter it would have the effect of focusing his mind"

He raises an interesting point, and one that has been much debated in this modern, social-media-influenced time: what sort of legal repercussions could be employed to prevent an individual, particularly one with great power and influence, from spreading false information and inciting real world acts?

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The UK government has been quick to condemn Musk's words, with Kier Starmer calling for a "mature conversation" with social media companies over their role in the recent riots—although currently any legal changes appear to be under consideration rather than immediately forthcoming. That being said, two men have already been jailed for posting criminal messages online linked to the recent violence.

Still, according to one of Twitter's former chiefs, throwing the book at Musk may be the best idea:

"Musk might force his angry tweets to the top of your timeline, but the will of a democratically elected government should mean more than the fury of a tech oligarch – even him."