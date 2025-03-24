Dune: Awakening system requirements are here, complete with Razer Sensa HD haptic support to 'feel the rumble of your ornithopter's seat'

Dune: Awakening, the upcoming Arrakis-set survival MMO based on Frank Herbert's Dune series and the super-popular film franchise, is due for release on May 20. The good news for spice enthusiasts is that the system requirements look surprisingly light, although you'll still need a decent chunk of storage space to contain all those bum-rumbling ornithopters.

Oh yes, Dune: Awakening supports Razer Chroma RGB and Razer Sensa HD Haptics, meaning it can be synced up to the Razer Freyja haptic gaming cushion to vibrate your posterior—or as Funcom puts it, "feel the rumble of your ornithopter’s seat." Our Nick used one for sim racing recently and enjoyed the results, so perhaps this game might deliver more glute-shaking giggles.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dune: Awakening system requirements Row 0 - Cell 0 Minimum Recommended Processor Intel Core i5 7400 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i7 10700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Memory 16 GB 16 GB Graphics Nvidia GTX 1060 6 GB / AMD Radeon 5600 XT Nvidia RTX 3070 / AMD Radeon 6700 XT Storage 60 GB 75 GB OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

It's nice to see the old stalwart GTX 1060 appear on this list under a minimum requirement for a modern game once more, although it's worth noting that no target resolutions or settings have been announced. I'd assume 1080p Low settings for the ageing card, however, as from what I've seen so far Dune: Awakening looks like a fairly graphically intensive game.

Stepping things up to recommended results in a fair jump in both CPU and GPU horsepower, as the Core i7 10700K is still a decent chip even in 2025, and the RTX 3070 is still an excellent GPU for 1440p gaming. There's also DLSS 4, FSR, and XeSS 2 support for upscaling help, although the exact FSR version is still unknown.

Still, DLSS 4's Multi Frame Generation should certainly speed frame rates along for RTX 50-series card owners, although by the looks of these relatively light specs it probably won't be necessary for smooth frames on any currently released latest generation Nvidia GPU.

Dune: Awakening — Release Date Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What's also interesting is the RAM requirement, 16 GB for both minimum and recommended specs. I'd wager that most of you reading with a machine that can hit the minimum or the recommended specs already have 16 GB of RAM installed, but those of you holding back on a 32 GB upgrade look like you won't have much trouble getting the best out of this particular game.

Storage-wise you'll need 60-75 GB of free space, which again seems mercifully light in this era of 100 GB+ install sizes, although it's not an insignificant amount of space. Again though, given that the game seems to be fairly expansive (as our Josh found in his Dune: Awakening hands on preview), it's pretty light touch stuff in TYOL 2025.

That just leaves the haptics to talk about, and I'll admit, I'm curious as to what a Razer Freyja cushion can add to the experience in this game. The furiously buzzing wings of an ornithopter seem like the perfect use case for some immersive arse-fizzing sensations, although perhaps I'm getting ahead of myself there.

Regardless, pre-orders will soon be available on the Dune: Awakening Steam page, and the devs seem pretty proud of skipping Early Access entirely and going straight for a day one full release strategy. Gosh, this is all rather refreshing, isn't it? Achievable system requirements, no subscription, and a full release at launch? Perhaps I'll do a spot of sandworm-dodging myself come late May.