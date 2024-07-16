Add a splash of color to your life with these Prime Day Xbox Wireless controller deals

Xbox Wireless controller | Purple | Wireless | $64.99 $49.99 at Newegg (save $15)

Microsoft makes a mean controller that's tough to beat for the money. You can score a few different color Xbox pads for less cash right now, and you'd be hard pressed to find a better controller for the same money. Maybe the DualSense, but depends which stick layout you prefer. The multi-colored versions are on offer at $45 right now, but you can get the plain black version for just $40. Price check: Amazon $44 (black)

The best controller isn't the first thing you think of when considering your gaming PC setup, but for some games, they just feel better than your regular mouse and keyboard combo. As luck would have it, there's a Prime Day deal on this purple Xbox Wireless controller, on sale for $50, rather than the regular $65 at Newegg. The saving might not be huge, but it's a reliable controller with a splash of colour—so what's not to love? If that's too colorful for your tastes, then you can grab the plain black Xbox Wireless controller for $44 at Amazon instead.

The best thing about this controller, aside from the fact that it's bright purple, is that it connects easily to your PC. Its comfortable design includes texturised rubber grips that provide a great feel in your hands. Similar to its predecessor, the Xbox One controller, this one boasts a vastly superior d-pad that you won't hesitate to use in fighting games and platformers.

If you don't have a bluetooth connection built into your rig, you can pick up a generic bluetooth adaptor and it will work just as well. And because Microsoft owns both Windows and Xbox, you can be sure that the controller will work with any game that supports the use of a controller, usually without having to worry about button remapping or anything else fiddly.

You can certainly find cheaper controllers out there, but in my experience at least, it's worth going for one of the big console controllers. This is even more of a no-brainer if you happen to have an Xbox console in the living room—having an extra controller hanging around is never a bad thing.

