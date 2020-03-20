Half-Life: Alyx is available for preload now

There's a new Half-Life game coming out in two days, on Monday, March 23. It's really happening! To prove that it's really happening and that, no, you don't need someone to pinch your cheek to wake you up from a dream, Valve has opened up preloads of Half-Life: Alyx on Steam.

If you have a VR headset all ready to go for Monday, grab the preload now to avoid any server overload issues on Monday. The Half-Life Alyx download is 48 gigabytes, but you'll need a 67.3 GB of free space on your drive to actually install it. That's big! For comparison's sake, Half-Life 2 is only 6.4 gigs.