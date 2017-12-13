H1Z1 to launch free week from tomorrow

Since dropping its King of the Kill appendage earlier this year, Daybreak Games' battle royale 'em up H1Z1 has sought to improve its menus, UI, and weapon balancing, among a number of other features on the advice of its community. Now, it hopes to open up to more players still by going free to try for the next seven days.

From tomorrow, December 14, H1Z1 will be free to download in full. Existing players can team up with new faces in Solo mode, Duos, Fives, the Combat Zone, "and everything else present in the full version", so reads an FAQ on the game's website.

All progress made during the free trial period is also transferable to the main game, should you decide to make the jump. If this applies, you'll probably want to take advantage of the game's coinciding Steam sale which knocks 75 percent off its recommended retail value. At the time of writing, H1Z1's full Early Access price is £14.99/$19.99.

H1Z1's free week kicks off tomorrow at 10am PT/6pm GMT, and runs till the same time on December 21. More information on can be found in this direction .