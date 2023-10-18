Gwent's official development ends, leaving future balance patches in the hands of the community

Late last year, CD Projekt Red announced it would step back from development of its free-to-play collectible card game Gwent, with new cards continuing to be added in 2023, but the card pool be considered complete after that, and further balance changes left up to the players.

Update 11.10 is the final CD Projekt update, and as Molegion in the overview video explains, "This is the last handmade developer-prepared content update for Gwent, so after this we won't be preparing changes to cards any more. Instead we will be using a system, you can see it in the main menu, it's called balance council."

The balance council allows players of at least Prestige 1, who have either won 25 ranked games in the current season or reached Rank 0, to vote on changes once per month. Each player can choose up to three cards or leader abilities to vote on, and can choose to vote for their power or provision cost to increase or decrease. The choices are weighted too, with your first choice in a given bracket worth three votes, the second worth two votes, and the third a single vote.

Cards or abilities will need to rack up at least 50 votes in a month to be changed, with a limit of 15 maximum changes per monthly bracket—and a minimum of three. The aim is to keep the meta fluctuating to prevent it from becoming too predictable, but not so chaotic that entire decks become worthless overnight.

Presumably the Gwent team is being shuffled over to other projects like the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, in early development following the release of Phantom Liberty, and the game that's definitely not going to be called The Witcher 4, which will be the start of a new trilogy.

Gwent's Version 11.10 update delivers a final round of developer patches, as detailed below.