Gwent closed beta registrations will be halted this weekend

Bad news: As of this weekend, registrations for the Gwent closed beta will no longer be accepted. Good news: CD Projekt said the end of closed beta signups "is part of the preparation for the upcoming public beta," details of which will be revealed next week.

“Throughout Closed Beta, we’ve reworked and added a huge amount of features and mechanics to Gwent. Balance changes, numerous tweaks of how cards work and how the game flows, additional cards, a new faction, and ranked play—It was an amazing ride and the Gwent community was with us all the way,” development director Benjamin Lee said. “I’d like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the hours invested."

Gwent closed beta registrations will end with a bang, as this weekend will also see the finals of the $100,000 Gwent Challenger Tournament, which will pit the winners of the community qualifiers against pro gamers Jeffrey “Trump” Shih, former Hearthstone heavyweight Adrian “Lifecoach” Koy, Peter “ppd” Dager, and Kacem “Noxious” Khilaji. The big showdown will be broadcast on CD Projekt's Twitch channel, beginning at 3 pm CEST/9 am ET on May 13. Until then, enjoy this teaser.