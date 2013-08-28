Gun Monkeys generates free Steam keys to fight low server populations

Gun Monkeys released a few weeks ago, and it certainly looks like it could be a winner. According to players, though, there's a problem: there just aren't enough players online. To fight the low server population, developer Size Five Games has updated the game to automatically generate free Steam keys that players can give to their friends. This is in addition to reducing the price and giving one extra copy at purchase, steps already taken by Size Five in July.

“It's a unique solution to a frustrating situation”, said Size Five Games' Dan Marshall in a blog post . “Despite universally positive reviews, Gun Monkeys just hasn't sold enough to keep servers perpetually-buzzing with players. It's infuriating, but the important thing to do now is to make sure the people who have bought the game can enjoy it as intended.”

If you spend a few minutes in an empty server and no one comes to join you, Gun Monkeys will now send you a Steam key to give someone so you won't feel quite so alone. The free keys won't last forever and they're limited to a few per player, but it's certainly an interesting tactic.

“[F]or now it's a fun and unusual way to combat the Curse of the Indie Multiplayer Game,” Marshall said. “Let's see how it goes.”