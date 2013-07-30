Popular

Guild Wars 2: Queen's Jubilee update brings hot air balloons and bonus dungeon rewards

By

The citizens of Tyria are always celebrating. Dragons being jerks? Throw a party . Skyship shows up? Break out the bunting . Computer games are invented? Well, that one's understandable . Guild Wars 2's next update will centre around a more obvious cause for a shindig - if you're a royalist at least. Queen's Jubilee marks the ten year anniversary of Divinity Reach'zzzz... Sorry, I started to fall asleep there, halfway through that lore heavy sentence. Maybe the planned events, rewards and updates will prove more interesting.

Those events, rewards and updates include: Hot air balloons! Okay, ArenaNet, now you have my attention. The balloons will supposedly transport players from the open world to the human city of Divinity's Reach. Hopefully it's a scenic approach - else the existence of Waypoints will render the trip a bit pointless. Also being added are a beacon lighting race, and a "Gauntlet" arena, pitting players against increasingly difficult bosses.

Perhaps more notable for this update are the fixes and improvements. Wallets are expanding to fit all types of currency - from Badges of Hono(u)r to dungeon tokens - which should save precious inventory/bank space. Dungeons will give bonus money for running explorable paths each day. Also, a PvP solo queue will ensure you don't clash against an existing party, and Champion loot drops will provide a chance for rare crafting materials from the game's tougher open world enemies.

Queen's Jubilee will arrive August 6th. You can find more details on the Guild Wars 2 update page .

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
