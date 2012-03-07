Guild Wars 2 beta: Q&A discusses WvW, events, and more

Even though the Guild Wars 2 beta has been over for a few weeks, we're still talking about all the fantastic features we saw during our three day adventure in Tyria. Hollander Cooper of GamesRadar sits down to pick the brains of Josh and Gavin about everything from World vs World to why the event systems were a bit disappointing.

For more information on our experiences check out our other coverage on PCGamer.com.

UPDATE: In Josh's foolish haste, he says that all of the professions in GW2 were in the original as well. That's no correct. The Engineer, Thief, and Guardian are all new professions in GW2. Also, we want to clarify that the size of your character does not change your hitbox, although making yourself visually smaller will make it easier to hide behind players or objects in PvP.