Guacamelee: Super Turbo Championship Edition is free on the Humble Store

Update: Until May 22, Guacamelee is also free to keep on Steam.

Guacamelee: Super Turbo Championship Edition is completely free over on the Humble Store, letting you smack people around, hunt giant chickens and dress up like a luchadore superhero without dipping into your bank account.

The Metroidvania romp will send you across both the World of the Living and the World of the Dead as you attempt to save El Presidente's daughter, and the world itself, from a very bad dude. And you'll do this with the power of wrestling. It's also got a 4-player co-op option in case that all sounds like a bit much for one agave farmer, even one with a magical mask.

The Championship Edition includes all the DLC from the original game, more areas, new bosses and enemies, lots of combat tweaks and more. Possibly more chickens, too. They're good chickens.

All you need to do to get your free game is subscribe to the Humble Bundle newsletter. Do that before 10 am PST, May 19 and you'll be emailed your game code. Stock is limited, apparently, so you might as well do it now.

Guacamelee 2 is also on sale, with a 60 percent discount.