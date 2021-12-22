GTA Trilogy owners can grab another game for free

Audio player loading…

Rockstar's GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition wasn't exactly the grand launch people were hoping for. Mired by bugs and missing iconic radio tracks, the game was pulled off sale nearly as quickly as it went up. Its poor reception led to Rockstar giving away the classic versions for free to those who bought the remasters.

Now, players who own the trilogy on PC can pick up one free game from a pre-selected list over on Rockstar's website(thanks, Eurogamer). If the games don't tickle your fancy, you can grab a Great White Shark card for GTA Online of 55 gold bars for Red Dead Redemption Online. Games-wise, you can get your hands on one of the following:

Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition

Grand Theft Auto 4: Complete Edition

Max Payne 3

L.A. Noire

Bully: Scholarship Edition

Tyler Colp called the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition "a mess" when the games launched last month, writing "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is rife with enough bugs and glitches to make Cyberpunk 2077 flinch." Ouch. A big patch came with numerous fixes at the beginning of December, but little has happened since then.