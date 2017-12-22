GTA Online gets snowfall, a new 4x4 and a free muscle car

Snow is falling. All around. Stealing cars and shooting guns. It's the season of snow in Los Santos. Merry Christmas, GTA Online.

Okay, so that's not quite as catchy as Shakin' Stevens' esteemed Christmas banger, but GTA Online is nevertheless feeling the spirit with snowfall, a new vehicle fit for fighting the elements, and a complimentary Albany Hermes Muscle Car.

Available to all players who sign into GTA Online this Monday, Christmas Day, the latter looks like this:

Moreover, the "sophisticated 4x4" Benefactor Streiter is now available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and should come in handy while braving the snow.

That looks like this:

Rockstar also notes a number of seasonal discounts running now through the festive period:

Properties

Arcadius Business Center—30% off

Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499—30% off

Luxury Vehicles

Yachts—30% off (All models)

Pegassi Zentorno—30% off

Assault Vehicles

Armored Karin Kuruma—30% off (both Buy It Now & Trade price)

Nagasaki Buzzard—30% off

HVY Insurgent—30% off (both Buy It Now & Trade price)

Premium Race and Time Trial Schedule:

Push the throttle to the max to earn big payouts in this week’s scheduled Premium Race and Time Trial events.

December 19th—25th

Premium Stunt Race—“H200” (Locked to Sports)

Time Trial—“Sawmill”

December 26th—January 1st

Premium Stunt Race—“Double Loop” (Locked to Super)

Time Trial—“Cypress Flats”

GTA Online's Festive Surprise event has grown in scope since its inception a few years back. The amount of effort that goes into transforming the map really is impressive, and the option to fight other players with snowballs in lieu of guns is a nice touch.

Here's a still of the snow as it appears today, courtesy of our Samuel: