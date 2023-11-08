GTA 6 will reportedly be announced this week ahead of December trailer

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be officially announced by the end of this week and a trailer will follow in December, according to a new Bloomberg report. The report cites "people familiar with [Rockstar's] plans".

If it proves to be true—and the source is far from dubious—that means we'll be getting the "official" GTA 6 announcement almost exactly 12 years after the GTA 5 announcement happened on November 3, 2011. That's a long time, but Rockstar parent company Take-Two has high hopes for it. "It needs to be something you've never seen before on the one hand, and it needs to reflect the feeling we have about Grand Theft Auto," Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said in May. "That's a big challenge for the team".

Of course, it's far from a secret that Rockstar is working on GTA 6: the project was subject to one of the biggest videogame leaks ever last year, revealing a bunch of footage and details that may or may not make it into the final product. The alleged hackers faced court over the affair in August and await further sentencing.

It's probably no coincidence that Take-Two will present the financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 tomorrow (November 8).

What do we know about GTA 6 so far? This page of GTA 6 details is exhaustive, but in a nutshell: the leaks suggest two playable characters that are "Bonnie and Clyde inspired", and the setting will take in Vice City, at least. Our release estimate is some time in 2024.