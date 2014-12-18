GTA 5 story DLC is in the works

I know, right? On PC, we still aren't able to snuggle up next to Franklin, Michael and Trevor's murderous adventures, and already it comes out that new story DLC is on the way. In fact, it's been planned for a while. Back in December, 2013, a Rockstar Newswire post revealed the game's 2014 roadmap as Online Heists and Story DLC.

"For those ready to jump back into the story of Grand Theft Auto V," the news post explained, "we have big plans for substantial additions in 2014 continuing Michael, Franklin and Trevor's action, mayhem and unexpected adventures in Southern San Andreas."

Given the delay of Heists, and the work on current-gen versions of the game, the delay to that plan seems understandable. But, in a recent interview with Franklin voice actor Shawn Fonteno, it seems it is still in the works. At the about 6:25 in the below chat with Jack Thriller, Fonteno talks about heading to New York in a couple of weeks to record new lines for the character. "We're working on the DLC, downloadable content, for Grand Theft Auto 5 and that's real big," he says.

Of course, it's possible that he's talking about new lines for the Heists update. It's not yet clear if the game's three protagonists will make a cameo appearance in that mode. But DLC would be the safe bet for Rockstar's next big announcement for the game.

As for the base GTA 5's arrival on PC, a new Rockstar Q&A has revealed that the system requirements for the game should be with us in the coming week.

Thanks, Kotaku UK