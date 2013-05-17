Grand Theft Auto 5 screenshots show major vehicle larceny
GTAV Screenshots: Intro
Rockstar are going back to basics with this brief batch of GTA5 screenshots, highlighting the auto part of Grand Theft Auto. (Also the Grand Theft part, in the case of the shot above.) Here we get a round-up of some of the vehicles that'll be driving, flying and swimming through this remade Los Santos.
While GTA 5 is released later this year for consoles, a PC version has yet to be announced. If you're wondering why we're still posting about the game despite Rockstar's silence on the matter, let me explain with a small history lesson.
GTAV Screenshots: #1
The Brief History of Grand Theft Auto, Part 1:
GTA III was released October, 2001 for the Playstation 2.
It was later released for PC in May, 2002.
GTAV Screenshots: #2
The Brief History of Grand Theft Auto, Part 2:
GTA: Vice City was released October, 2002 for the Playstation 2.
It was later released for PC in May, 2003.
GTAV Screenshots: #3
The Brief History of Grand Theft Auto, Part 3:
GTA: San Andreas was released October, 2004 for the Playstation 2.
It was later released for PC in June, 2005.
GTAV Screenshots: #4
The Brief History of Grand Theft Auto, Part 4:
GTA IV was released April, 2008 for the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360.
It was later released for PC in December, 2008.
Conclusion:
GTA V will release September, 2013 for the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360.
Dot dot dot...