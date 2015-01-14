Popular

G.Skill sets new DDR4 overclock world record of 4,255MHz

Ripjaws 4

G.Skill sent out a cheery email on Monday announcing that it has set a new world record for DDR4 memory frequency overclock speed. Using a single 4GB stick of Ripjaws 4 Series DDR4 memory in single-channel mode, the company has hit a DDR4 memory frequency of 4,255MHz CL 18-18-18.

The feat was achieved on an Asus Rampage V Extreme motherboard (X99 chipset) with an Intel i7-5960X processor using a liquid nitrogen cooling system. The X99 chipset supports quad-channel memory, but a single-stick configuration is better suited for frequency record-setting.

Are you going to be running DDR4 at this speed on a typical gaming PC? Of course not. In other words, this is all a bit of a marketing ploy, but it's a cool ploy nonetheless. Our RAM feels just a bit sluggish today, for some reason...

Check out the full CPU-Z validation of the record below.

G.Skill DDR4 world record

Images via G.Skill

Bo Moore

Bo leads PC Gamer's hardware coverage, helping you better buy, understand, and use your PC hardware. You can usually find him playing Overwatch, Apex Legends, or more likely, with his cats.
