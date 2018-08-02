Grip, the Rollcage-inspired combat racing game, rolls out on November 6

Publisher Wired Productions announced today that the Rollcage-inspired combat racing game Grip will end its lengthy stay on Steam Early Access and go into full release on November 6.

"We're getting pretty excited as we near the finish line on GRIP," game director Chris Mallinson said. "It's been surreal to see this passion project evolve into the intense combat racing experience that players will soon be able to dive into."

Of course, you can dive into it right now on Steam if you want to. The current version of the game includes eight cars with customizable paint, rims, and tires, ten weapons, four power-ups, two special vehicle abilities, and six modes of racing available across ten racetracks, three arenas, and 15 "Carkour" courses. (That's parkour, but for cars, right?) The announcement says that 15 cars of various designs, and 22 "breath-taking" tracks (a slight increase from the 19 promised in June), will be available at launch.

One thing Wired didn't say is whether the price will increase when Grip comes out of Early Access, but it seems like a fair bit. It's currently available for $20 on Steam, but the preorder price for the PS4 version on Gamestop is $40.