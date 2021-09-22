Green Hell's next chapter has been delayed

The developers of Green Hell, a survival game that made Christopher Livingston so mad he punched an innocent armadillo, have announced a delay. The third and final chapter of Spirits of Amazonia, a prequel to its story mode, has been pushed back to "an undetermined date".

In an open letter addressed to "our valued Green Hell survivors", the CreepyJar Team writes, "we know you're eagerly waiting for another chapter of Jake's journey and we're thrilled to share it with you. The Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 will be the last and biggest part of the expansion, providing closure to this story. We strive to create new, immersive, and high-quality content for you to enjoy alongside updates and improvements to the present state of the game. The number of changes and additions needed demands more development time than we anticipated and we will be postponing the release of The Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 to an undetermined date in an effort to make it the best it can be."

Green Hell is an intense jungle survival sim that features a 'body inspection' system, which lets you examine your limbs to see which bits need to be bandaged after the latest leopard attack, detach leeches, and use needles to dig out worms that might end up infesting your abused flesh. Yeesh.

Green Hell came out of Early Access in 2019, and has received multiple updates and patches since then. It's available on Steam, and a VR version is currently in the works.