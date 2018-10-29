Graveyard Keeper update lets you raise the dead and make them do your boring chores

On Halloween there are tricks and there are treats, but this free update to Graveyard Keeper is most definitely a treat. Not only can you now resurrect the dead with a new crafting table, but you can put your zombies to work, doing all the boring shit you got tired of doing almost immediately: chopping wood, mining stone, tending your garden, and even crafting and selling items. You can watch the trailer for the Breaking Dead update above, perhaps with tears in your eyes at the thought of someone else doing your neverending busywork.

Your rotting golems will need some upkeep, naturally, in the form of better organs to increase their productivity, so until you can train a zombie to take care of other zombies, your work isn't quite finished. It did, however, get considerably easier.

Graveyard Keeper is also 25% off as part of the Steam Halloween sale this week.