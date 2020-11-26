Grab this RTX 2060-powered gaming laptop for just $799

'Tis the season for a bargain, so let's take a look at the latest Black Friday gaming laptop deals. Here's one: Right now you can get a quad core RTX 2060-powered machine for comfortably less than $1,000, but there are caveats. If you don't mind where this machine makes cutbacks, the Acer Nitro 5 is $799 at Walmart—a tasty $300 reduction on the pre-sale price.

First, let's cut to the first thing any PC gamer wants to know: This Acer Nitro 5 comes packing a rather respectable RTX 2060 GPU, which'll be just fine for playing the latest games at 1080p with ray tracing on. It's not an RTX 3080, sure, but for that you'd be paying loads more, and they're not even here yet as mobile GPUs. You'll also be able to play plenty of games at high refresh rates thanks to that 144Hz, IPS screen.

That said, if you're looking for your next main gaming machine, you might have to look elsewhere. That's mostly down to storage, in which this Acer Nitro 5 is a little lacking: The 256GB SSD will make booting and generally using the system nice and fast, but you'll have to rely on a slow ol' 1TB HDD to store most of your games. Nowadays, that's going to fill up fast.

Then there's the quad-core i5-9300H processor. It's okay, I suppose, but it isn't as future-proofed to not bottleneck your beefy new GPU later down the line. On the other hand, that 16GB of DDR4 memory will be extremely handy in games and all sorts of non-gaming productivity tasks.

It's a mixed bag overall, but you're still getting quite a bit for your $799 with this Acer Nitro 5. And while it isn't the sleekest in its design, it looks reasonably portable. It's light-up red keyboard will be handy for late-night gaming sessions, too.