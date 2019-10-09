Grab this 29-inch 1080p ultrawide gaming monitor on sale for $180

LG has got a neat cheap gaming monitor deal on B&H that's worth a look. The 29UM69G-B normally goes for $269.95 but you can scoop it up for $179.95 right now. You can't find many 29 inch ultrawides for less than $200, so this may be a good time to pick one up if you want to dip your toe into an ultrawide lifestyle.

The LG 29UM69G-B is a 29-inch ultrawide IPS panel gaming monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate. This FreesSync compatible monitor seems geared more towards the working professional who also wants to game. The 2560 x 1080p ultrawide screen has got three game modes and a decent black stabilizer.

The LG 29UM69G-B is a nice solution for those gamers who need to work and play. The more screen real estate the better when comes to anyone who edits video or music.

