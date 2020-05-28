Grab episode one of the Song of Horror survival adventure series for free

A horrifying entity known only as 'The Presence' is tormenting the home of disappeared author Sebastian P. Husher. Is it a monster? A poltergeist? Either way it's determined to hunt down anyone that decides to enter the house and investigate.

The presence adapts to your actions as you try to guide investigators to their survival. "Experience unbearable fear as this otherworldly being responds to your way of playing and hunts you down in unexpected ways."

The episodic series promises many different outcomes based on how you guide your survivors. Beware: they can easily be taken out at any moment.

We're giving away 25,000 Steam keys for episode one of Song of Horrow in the widget below. Codes will be assigned on a first come, first served basis. Go, go, go!

If you're suitably spooked, you can grab the rest of the season in a handy bundle.

