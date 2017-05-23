Grab a top Asus Z170 motherboard for $134 on Newegg

Newegg is running a 72-hour pre-Memorial Day sale over the next few days, bringing you a whole range of deals on tech and hardware. One of the highlights is this Asus ROG Maximus VIII Hero/Whetstone motherboard, which can be found for $134 after rebate.

This LGA 1151 motherboard is based on the Intel Z170 chipset, and it comes with four DDR4 DIMMs, three PCIe x16 slots and three PCIe x1 slots. You'll also find SATA Express, M.2, and USB 3.1 Type-C connections, just about everything you want. Plus it comes with the ROG SupremeFX 2015 audio chipset and the Sonic Studio II tuning suite. You get a ROG mouse pad thrown in for good measure as well.

As for the price, this motherboard usually sits above $200. During the three day sale you can save $60 off the normal price, plus you can get an extra $35 off with a mail in rebate. All this takes the price down to $134, which is over $60 cheaper than it is on Amazon right now.

